Weber Shandwick Names Dave Whiting Boston General Manager

(MENAFN- PRovoke)

BOSTON - Weber Shandwick has hired Edelman's Dave Whiting to lead its Boston office.



In the general manager role, Whiting will oversee the roughly 80-person office, leading clients, proactive business growth, and driving innovation for the Boston market. He will also play a leadership role in the agency's corporate affairs and advisory business in North America.



Whiting succeeds Pam Jenkins, the agency's chief public officer and chief public affairs officer, who was acting as interim Boston GM.



Whiting joins Weber Shandwick after 12 years at Edelman, where he most recently was global chief operating officer of Edelman Business Marketing, with responsibility for overseeing the firm's B2B operations. Earlier, he served as the US commtech solutions lead and held executive VP roles.



Prior to that, Whiting spent a decade in Washington, D.C., where he worked as a lobbyist and managed public affairs campaigns for political and corporate clients. He has also supported policy initiatives for foreign governments, partnering with nations such as Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Gabon.



Early in his career, Whiting was deputy to the campaign manager for the 2004 Kerry/Edwards Presidential campaign in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and served as a media liaison at the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston, coordinating national and local press interviews for politicians and celebrities.



“Dave's experience across marketing, communications, and politics makes him the ideal leader for our next chapter,” said Jim O'Leary, Weber Shandwick North America CEO and global president.“Our clients are increasingly looking for expertise at the intersection of business, society, culture and politics.”