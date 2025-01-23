Economic Prospects In The Real Estate Industry Make Costa Rica An Attractive Country For Foreign Investments

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) At a time when the stands out for its rapid evolution and driven by advanced technologies, sustainability and its significant impact on the country's development, it is crucial to have a clear understanding of Costa Rica's economic prospects. For this reason, RC Inmobiliaria integrates essential elements in each of its projects, boosting the national and consolidating the confidence of investors.

According to expert Daniel Suchar, Costa Rica currently has one of the strongest and fastest growing economies in this year 2024 and even 2025 according to the International Monetary Fund. According to the expert,“the fact that the Costa Rican economy is so solid is leveraged by some important variables such as: we are in a fairly robust free zone regime and this generates good turnover; On the other hand, the recovery of tourism and the issue of non-agricultural exports are compelling reasons why Costa Rica is having this important and differentiating speed with the rest of the countries in the region.”

Among the main trends that will continue in the sector are sustainability, which continues to be a fundamental pillar in real estate development, technology and digitalization, including artificial intelligence, which is transforming the real estate industry.

Another trend is the demand for mixed-use spaces and logistics. Today, projects are designed to foster a rich and dynamic community life, reducing the need for long commutes and promoting greater social interactio .

“In the case of financial services, professional services, and specifically in the case of manufacturing and construction, there have been interesting leaps since there has been a strong investment in public spending (mostly on the issue of roads). Finally, another important fact that the Costa Rican economy has is that it manages a fairly low inflation, it has a level of solid democracy and this makes many people prefer to come to Costa Rica to invest than to do so in other Latin American countrie or our countries. neighbors of Central America,” added Suchar.-

