( MENAFN - Baystreet) 10:21 AM EST - Bausch + Lomb Corporation : Will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 results on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. Bausch + Lomb will host a call and live webcast at 8 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a business update. Bausch + Lomb Corporation shares T are trading up $0.24 at $24.75.

