Bihar: Ex-MLA Anant Singh Narrowly Escapes Shooting Attack

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 22 (IANS) Former MLA Anant Singh, an influential figure in the Mokama region of Bihar, narrow escaped on Wednesday a shooting attack allegedly carried out by the notorious 'Sonu-Monu gang'.

The incident happened at Nauranga village.

According to sources, heavy firing took place between "two groups".

Anant Singh came under attack when he along with his aides visited Nauranga village under the Panchmahala Panchayat.

According to sources, the Sonu-Monu gang had allegedly captured a house in the area, prompting Singh to intervene and hold negotiations to resolve the matter.

Upon reaching the house, Sonu and Monu allegedly misbehaved with Singh and his aides.

The confrontation escalated, leading to firing from both sides.

Following the incident, police personnel from five police stations arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation.

Confirming the incident, Rakesh Kumar, SDPO of Barh Range, said: "An application has been received, and appropriate action will be taken. The confrontation occurred when Anant Singh visited Nauranga village."

Anant Singh, popularly known as“Chote Sarkar”, is a controversial leader and former MLA from the Mokama Assembly constituency in Patna district.

Singh is known for his influence and his association with crime. He was recently acquitted in an Arms Act case.

In August 2024, Singh was released from Beur Jail in Patna due to a lack of evidence. This case had earlier led to a 10-year sentence under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Anant Singh's political career spans associations with several parties, including the BJP, JD-U, and RJD.

Despite his controversial image, Singh has held significant influence in the region.

Currently, his wife, Neelam Devi, serves as the MLA from the Mokama Assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, a police investigation into the confrontation at Nauranga village is underway.

"Further details about the incident and subsequent actions are awaited," an official said.