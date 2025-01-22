Starkel Capital Management Invests In JA Fiber Optics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Starkel Capital Management , (“SCM”), through its inaugural fund, Natural Selection Fund I, LP, is pleased to announce an investment in JA Fiber Optics , a leading provider of directional boring and fiber splicing services for the telecommunications industry. The new capital will accelerate JA Fiber's expansion plans, enabling the company to extend its reach and enhance its offerings.

Founded in January 2023 in Omaha, Nebraska, JA Fiber has rapidly established itself as a prominent player in underground utilities construction. Originally focused on directional boring in the Midwest, the company expanded its services to include fiber splicing in response to rising demand. With significant growth in both its Underground and Fiber Splicing Divisions, JA Fiber is well-positioned for continued expansion.

JA Fiber's commitment to quality, integrity, and customer satisfaction has helped it build a reputation as a top-tier service provider. Supported by a team with over 100 years of combined industry experience, the company is helping to build the essential telecommunications infrastructure of tomorrow.

“We're thrilled to partner with JA Fiber and its founder, Alan Smith,” said Beau Starkel, Managing Partner of Starkel Capital Management.“As demand for faster internet access continues to grow, utilities construction services are more essential than ever, and we see tremendous potential in this field. Alan and his team have the expertise and industry relationships to seize these opportunities. We look forward to supporting JA Fiber in its next growth phase.”

With SCM's investment, JA Fiber plans to expand into additional markets across the U.S., continuing to deliver reliable, cutting-edge telecommunications solutions. Known for prioritizing the welfare of its team, JA Fiber is also dedicated to hiring military veterans and providing exceptional benefits to its frontline workers.

“This investment marks a significant milestone for JA Fiber,” said Alan Smith, Founder and CEO of JA Fiber.“With SCM's support, we're prepared for substantial growth-opening a central office in Omaha, expanding our teams, and adding key equipment to scale our operations. We're excited about what lies ahead and are eager to bring our expertise to new regions.”

About Starkel Capital Management and Natural Selection Fund I, LP

Starkel Capital Management is an investment fund manager based in Omaha, Nebraska. Natural Selection Fund I, LP, SCM's inaugural fund, targets opportunities where our expertise and capital can help entrepreneurs accelerate growth and unlock value potential. For more information, please visit .

About JA Fiber Optics, LLC

JA Fiber Optics is a premier provider of directional boring and fiber splicing services, delivering high-quality, dependable solutions for telecommunications and utilities construction projects across the United States. Founded in 2023, JA Fiber is committed to precision, customer satisfaction, and veteran hiring, with a focus on providing industry-leading benefits for its frontline workers.

