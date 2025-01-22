National Financial Educators Council Achieves B Corp Recertification With Increased Impact Score

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Earning a 94.5 Overall B Impact Score highlights our dedication to education and global community empowerment.” - Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators CouncilLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) proudly announces its recertification as a B Corporation , reaffirming its commitment to using business as a force for good. During this rigorous recertification process, the NFEC increased its impact score, reflecting enhanced performance in areas such as social and environmental responsibility, governance, and community engagement.



Certified B Corporations meet the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. The NFEC's improved score underscores the organization's ongoing dedication to advancing financial literacy and positively impacting individuals, families, and communities worldwide.



“We are honored to be recertified as a B Corporation, and we are especially proud of the progress reflected in our increased impact score,” said Vince Shorb, CEO of the NFEC.“This recognition validates our commitment to empowering individuals through financial education and operating in ways that benefit society while strengthening communities worldwide.”



Review the NFEC's Overall B Impact Score .



The NFEC's recertification follows a comprehensive review conducted by B Lab, the nonprofit organization behind the B Corp movement. The evaluation assesses the NFEC's impact across five key categories: governance, workers, community, environment, and customers. Highlights of the NFEC's achievements include expanded outreach programs, partnerships with underserved communities, and enhanced internal sustainability initiatives.



As a leader in financial literacy education, the NFEC remains committed to continuous improvement and innovation. This recertification reinforces the organization's mission to improve global financial capabilities while promoting ethical and sustainable business practices.



About the NFEC:

The National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) is an IACET Accredited provider and social enterprise organization dedicated to improving financial wellness worldwide. Through its educational programs, resources, and United for Financial Literacy advocacy efforts, the NFEC empowers individuals and organizations to foster financial literacy in their communities.

