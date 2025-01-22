(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) data-text="Hang Lung Signs HK$10 Billion Five-Year Syndicated Loan Facilities" data-link=" Lung Signs HK$10 Billion Five-Year Syndicated Loan Facilities" class="whatsapp" HONG KONG SAR - OutReach Newswire - 21 January 2025 - Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) ('the 'Company' or 'Hang Lung') announced that it has successfully signed a five-year HK$10 billion loan facilities ('the Facilities') with a consortium of more than 10 international, Chinese and local banks. The Facilities received an encouraging response from the community, demonstrating strong confidence in Hang Lung's long-term prospects.







Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Properties (fourth from the left), and Mr. Kenneth Chiu, Chief Financial Officer of Hang Lung Properties (fifth from the left), with bank representatives (from left to right: United Overseas Bank Limited, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited, and DBS Bank Ltd.) at the closing ceremony of Hang Lung's five-year syndicated loan facilities

The proceeds from the Facilities will be used to refinance part of the Company's debt and provide additional working capital to support the Company's business development.

Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Properties, said, 'The strong demand of the Facilities underscores Hang Lung's solid credit profile and the market's trust on our business model. We are committed to utilizing the funds from the Facilities effectively to fuel sustainable business growth. We sincerely appreciate the robust endorsement from the banking sector.'

Mr. Kenneth Chiu, Chief Financial Officer of Hang Lung Properties, said, 'Securing this strategic financing will strengthen our financial position, and empower us to implement disciplined capital management while pursuing growth. Furthermore, it will strengthen our banking relationships, bolstering our financial resilience in an evolving market.'







Hang Lung's five-year syndicated loan facilities received an encouraging response from a consortium of more than 10 international, Chinese and local banks

The Facilities are backed by:

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited

DBS Bank Ltd.

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited

United Overseas Bank Limited

Agricultural Bank of China Limited Hong Kong Branch

The Bank of East Asia Limited

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. Hong Kong Branch

China Zheshang Bank Co., Ltd. Hong Kong Branch

Hua Xia Bank Co., Limited Hong Kong Branch

Chong Hing Bank Limited

Hang Seng Bank Limited

First Commercial Bank Ltd.

