Voltas Beko collaborates with influencers to elevate awareness and strengthen affinity for their innovative HarvestFresh Technology in refrigerators

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 22nd January, 2025: Voltas Beko, a leading brand in the consumer appliances space, is excited to announce the launch of its new influencer campaign to promote its revolutionary HarvestFresh technology in refrigerators. Following the success of its TV and digital campaigns launched in October last year, this new influencer campaign aims to reach a wider audience by leveraging the power of 20 influencers across various genres, including lifestyle, nutrition, food, and parenting.

The campaign will feature prominent influencers such as Kishwer Merchant, Ambika Dutt, Uma Raghuraman, Rashmi Rai, Aarti Madan and many others. These influencers were carefully selected based on the audience profile and brand resonance with Voltas Beko. These personalities will be showcasing the innovative features of Voltas Beko’s refrigerators, that boasts of advanced technology that preserves the freshness of fruits and vegetables for longer periods. The influencers will highlight the key benefits of this cutting-edge product, with a clear call-to-action directing their followers to visit Voltas Beko stores or explore the website for more details.

At the core of the HarvestFresh refrigerator range is groundbreaking technology that mimics the natural 24-hour sun cycle, using a three-color light system. This innovation ensures the preservation of essential vitamins such as Vitamin A and Vitamin C in fruits and vegetables, helping them last longer while retaining their nutritional value. This technology supports healthy living by keeping fresh produce at its nutritional best, making it easier for families to incorporate more fruits and vegetables into their daily diets. The HarvestFresh technology is available in both FrostFree and Direct Cool refrigerator categories, offering an energy-efficient solution that meets the needs of modern homes.

Speaking about the new campaign launch, Mr. Prasenjit Basu, Head of Marketing at Voltas Beko, said, “As trailblazers in the introduction of innovative technology in India, Voltas Beko takes pride in leading the charge to redefine freshness and establish new benchmarks in food preservation. Our latest campaign unites a dynamic group of influencers renowned for their authentic and impactful content, reaching a diverse audience of over 7.5 million. This initiative not only enhances our messaging but also drives increased foot traffic to our stores, where customers can experience the groundbreaking HarvestFresh technology firsthand.”

He added, “Our mission transcends mere education; we aim to inspire families to adopt this technology, transforming their kitchens into smarter, more efficient spaces that excel in preserving nutrition. By harnessing the power of HarvestFresh, we empower consumers to enjoy fresher and more nutritious food, ultimately enhancing their overall well-being and lifestyle.”

With its strong emphasis on innovation, style, and functionality of products, and an engaging influencer collaboration campaign, Voltas Beko is poised to be the brand of choice for Indian families this year.





