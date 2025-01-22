Gifts Retailing Market To Skyrocket To 2088.61 Billion By 2034 At 10.8% CAGR, Driven By Popularity Of Personalized Gifts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gifts Retailing Market

Gifts Retailing Research Report By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Target Audience, By Occasion, By Price Range and By Regional

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gifts Retailing OverviewIn 2024, Gifts Retailing Market Size was projected to be worth 747.60 billion USD 2034, the gifts retailing market is projected to have grown from 828.49 billion USD in 2025 to 2088.61 billion USD. During the projection period (2025-2034), the gifts retailing market's compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is anticipated to be approximately 10.8%.Diverse Product Segments Catering to Varied PreferencesThe product type segment within the gifts retailing market is a vibrant reflection of consumer demand for personalization, luxury, and innovative gifting solutions. Traditional gifts remain a cornerstone, appealing to consumers who value classic, timeless options. The product type segment within the gifts retailing market is a vibrant reflection of consumer demand for personalization, luxury, and innovative gifting solutions. Traditional gifts remain a cornerstone, appealing to consumers who value classic, timeless options. On the other hand, personalized gifts, such as custom photo frames, engraved jewelry, and tailored keepsakes, continue to gain momentum as they foster emotional connections and cater to unique preferences.Experiential gifts are witnessing an unprecedented surge in popularity, with experiences such as spa treatments, concert tickets, and adventure packages appealing to the millennial and Gen Z demographics. Additionally, digital gifts like e-gift cards and subscription services offer convenience, particularly for last-minute gifting. Meanwhile, the rising affluence of consumers is driving the growth of the luxury gifts segment, encompassing high-end jewelry, premium wines, designer accessories, and exclusive artworks.Key Companies in the Gifts Retailing Market Include. American Greetings. Waterford Crystal. Mattel. Hasbro. Signet Jewelers. Swarovski. Richemont. Pandora Jewelry. LVMH. Tiffany Co.. Starbucks. Lenox. Nike. Kering. Hallmark Tiffany Co.. Starbucks. Lenox. Nike. Kering. HallmarkDistribution Channels: The Shift Toward E-commerceThe report highlights the growing significance of distribution channels, which include brick-and-mortar stores, e-commerce marketplaces, specialty gift shops, department stores, and online gift cards. While physical retail stores continue to play a pivotal role in the gifting ecosystem, particularly for consumers seeking in-store experiences and personal assistance, the dominance of e-commerce is reshaping the market landscape.Online platforms have emerged as the preferred shopping destination for gifts, offering convenience, competitive pricing, and an extensive range of products. The increasing integration of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven personalization tools in e-commerce platforms further enhances the online shopping experience. Specialty gift shops and department stores are also focusing on creating curated collections to cater to niche markets, while the popularity of digital gift cards is simplifying the gifting process for both individual and corporate customers.Target Audience: A Multidimensional ApproachThe gifts retailing market serves a wide array of target audiences, including individuals, corporates, non-profit organizations, event planners, and gift basket companies. Individual consumers continue to dominate the market, with gifting being an integral part of social interactions, celebrations, and personal expressions of gratitude.The corporate gifting segment is expanding rapidly, as businesses increasingly leverage gifts to foster client relationships, reward employees, and enhance brand visibility. Non-profit organizations and event planners are also major contributors to the market, as they rely on gifts to build goodwill and engage stakeholders. The occasion-based segmentation of the gifts retailing market reveals significant demand during birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, weddings, and other special occasions. Birthdays and anniversaries remain among the most celebrated events globally, driving the purchase of both traditional and experiential gifts. Holidays, including Christmas, Diwali, and Chinese New Year, represent peak gifting seasons, with retailers launching seasonal promotions and exclusive collections to attract consumers.Weddings are another key driver of the gifts market, with a strong focus on luxury items, personalized keepsakes, and practical household goods. The "other special occasions" category, which includes graduations, retirements, and baby showers, also contributes significantly to market growth, reflecting the diversity of consumer gifting behaviors. The "other special occasions" category, which includes graduations, retirements, and baby showers, also contributes significantly to market growth, reflecting the diversity of consumer gifting behaviors.Price Range: Accessibility and PremiumizationThe report's analysis of the price range segment indicates a broad spectrum of consumer spending habits, with categories ranging from $0-$25, $25-$50, $50-$100, $100-$250, to $250 and above. The affordability of gifts in the $0-$25 range ensures inclusivity, catering to budget-conscious shoppers and younger consumers. Mid-range categories, such as $25-$50 and $50-$100, remain popular for their balance between quality and affordability.At the premium end, gifts priced at $100-$250 and $250 and above are witnessing increased demand, driven by the growing preference for luxury and high-quality products. These segments are particularly popular among affluent consumers and in the corporate gifting sector, where premium gifts are used to convey prestige and exclusivity.Regional Trends Shaping the MarketThe global gifts retailing market spans key regions, including North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America remains a dominant player, fueled by high disposable incomes, a robust culture of gifting, and the widespread adoption of e-commerce. Europe follows closely, with a strong emphasis on luxury and experiential gifts, particularly in markets such as the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.In the Asia Pacific region, rapid urbanization, rising middle-class incomes, and cultural festivals are driving significant growth in the gifts market. Countries like China, India, and Japan are key contributors, with a growing demand for personalized and digital gifting solutions. South America and the Middle East & Africa are emerging markets, characterized by increasing consumer awareness, expanding retail networks, and the influence of global gifting trends.Growth Drivers and Market OpportunitiesSeveral factors are propelling the growth of the gifts retailing market. The rise of digital transformation in retail, coupled with the increasing penetration of smartphones and internet connectivity, has revolutionized how consumers discover and purchase gifts. Additionally, the growing emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly gifting is shaping consumer preferences, with brands offering environmentally conscious packaging and products.Corporate gifting is evolving as a strategic tool for relationship-building, driving demand for high-quality and customizable gift options. Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and virtual reality in retail platforms is enhancing the personalization and interactivity of the gifting experience, creating new avenues for market players to differentiate themselves.Future Outlook: A Promising LandscapeAs the global gifts retailing market continues to expand, stakeholders across the value chain-retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and technology providers-have immense opportunities to innovate and capture market share. 