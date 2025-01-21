ADNOC Gas And EWEC Forge $10 Billion Natural Gas Agreement To Propel UAE's Energy Transition

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post)

ADNOC has entered into a strategic partnership with the Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), marked by a 10-year sales and purchase agreement valued at $10 billion. This collaboration ensures a stable and flexible of natural gas, a critical component in the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) ongoing transformation efforts.

Fatema Al Nuaimi, CEO of ADNOC Gas, emphasized the significance of this alliance, stating that it supports the nation's net-zero ambitions and drives sustainable economic growth. She highlighted the role of natural gas in fueling over two-thirds of the UAE's industries, thereby contributing to economic diversification.

The agreement aligns with EWEC's strategic plans to decarbonize the energy sector, transitioning towards a clean and renewable-focused industry. By securing a reliable natural gas supply, EWEC can enhance its capability to deliver a secure, efficient, and decarbonized water and electricity infrastructure.

This partnership builds upon previous collaborations between ADNOC and EWEC aimed at reducing carbon emissions. Notably, a clean energy agreement was established to lower the carbon intensity of ADNOC's aviation fuel, positioning it as one of the lowest carbon intensity Jet-A1 fuels available. In addition to this agreement, ADNOC Gas is advancing its liquefied natural gas (LNG) capabilities. The company has awarded contracts worth approximately $2.1 billion for an LNG pre-conditioning plant, compression facilities, and transmission pipelines to supply feedstock to the Ruwais LNG Project. This project aims to more than double ADNOC's current LNG capacity to over 15 million tonnes per annum, leveraging artificial intelligence and other innovative technologies to enhance safety, minimize emissions, and drive efficiency. via Greenlogue via Greenlogue ____________________________________ See also ENOC and Drive Terra to Establish UAE's Largest E-Bike Battery Swapping Network See also ENOC and Drive Terra to Establish UAE's Largest E-Bike Battery Swapping Network This article first appeared on Greenlogu and is brought to you by Hyphen Digital Networ Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity. ADVERTISEMENT