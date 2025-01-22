European leaders talk over security dynamics, NATO's strategic role at Davos Summit

(MENAFN) European leaders convened in Davos to address the evolving security dynamics in Europe, underscoring the need for increased military investment, NATO's strategic role, and the enduring effects of sanctions on Russia. The discussions centered around Europe’s defense strategies in light of ongoing geopolitical tensions, particularly with Russia’s actions in the region.



During a session titled “Peace through Strength,” Sweden’s Prime Ulf Kristersson, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb provided valuable perspectives on their respective nations' security policies, particularly in relation to the Russian threat. Kristersson emphasized Sweden’s NATO membership as a vital step amidst escalating security concerns but stressed that mere membership was not enough to address the full spectrum of modern threats.



Kristersson acknowledged Sweden’s past underinvestment in defense and highlighted the nation’s commitment to rapidly increasing defense spending. He pointed out the vulnerabilities Sweden faces, such as cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns, and affirmed that the country was determined to strengthen its defense infrastructure despite the long road ahead.



Belgian Prime Minister De Croo, meanwhile, focused on the protection of Europe’s underwater infrastructure, particularly in the Baltic and North Seas, where Russia has conducted operations under the guise of scientific research. He noted the importance of securing these regions, stating that Russia’s activities were aimed at gathering detailed intelligence on Europe’s marine resources. Belgium, a key NATO logistics hub, is committed to enhancing its military expenditure and reinforcing industrial resilience to support broader security initiatives across the continent.

