ADIB Launches the region’s First Personal Finance Management Tool on Mobile App to Help Customers Take Control of Their Finances

(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi, UAE; 21 Jan 2025: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading institution in the UAE, has launched the region's first personal finance management tool, the ADIB Money Management Tracker, in partnership with Lune, an Emirati fintech company. This innovative offering, is set to change how customers manage their personal finances, allowing them to gain more control and insight over their financial activities.



The ADIB Money Management Tracker has been designed in line with the bank’s 2035 vision, reflecting its customer-centric approach and commitment to innovation. The tool provides customers with a simple, comprehensive, and user-friendly way to monitor and manage their finances. It enables users to easily track their income and expenses, ensuring they can identify how their money is spent. By offering the feature of categorizing expenses into various areas such as groceries, transportation, and entertainment, this tool allows users to gain better insights into their spending habits.



In addition to these tracking capabilities, the Money Management Tracker offers interactive visualisations of cash flow, providing users with clear and actionable insights into their financial situation. This feature empowers individuals to make more informed financial decisions, giving them the confidence to plan for both short-term expenses and long-term goals. Whether customers want to monitor their day-to-day spending or prepare for future milestones, the ADIB Money Management Tracker makes financial planning intuitive and accessible.



Fernando Plaza, Chief Digital Officer at ADIB, expressed enthusiasm about the new tool: "As part of ADIB 2035 vision, we are committed to revolutionizing the banking experience for our customers. ADIB Money Management Tracker is a prime example of our customer-centric approach, integrating innovation and technology to meet the evolving needs of our customers. With this tracker, we are enabling individuals to gain control of their financial lives in a simple and meaningful way. Our collaboration with Lune, a homegrown fintech, has helped us deliver a solution that addresses the needs of today’s digital-savvy customers, and we are proud to be the first bank in the region to offer such a powerful tool."



This collaboration with Lune under the ADIB Ventures initiative highlights ADIB's forward-thinking approach to digital transformation and its dedication to enhancing the customer experience through fintech innovation. As financial services continue to evolve, ADIB remains focused on offering personalized and accessible banking solutions that meet the growing needs of its customers.



The ADIB Money Management Tracker is now available on the mobile app to all ADIB customers, offering them a more seamless experience to manage their finances and make better financial decisions.





