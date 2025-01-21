Simmons First National Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PINE BLUFF, Ark., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- George Makris, Jr., Simmons' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the quarterly results: Simmons' fourth quarter results were encouraging as we head into 2025. Profitability trends improved and should be a good foundation from which to build. While we are cautiously optimistic as we enter the new year, we are also watching several factors that could impact us in 2025: a new administration and how its policies affect domestic growth; inflation and employment levels; the trajectory of short-term interest rates; regulatory changes and their effect on our operating costs and growth; insurance availability and costs for both commercial enterprises and consumers; and population migration's effects on housing trends geographically. I also want to recognize and thank the following leaders who retired from Simmons at the end of 2024: Bob Fehlman, Steve Massanelli, Steve Wade, Johnny McCaleb, and Pat Neely. These leaders have played a significant role in the growth of Simmons, and they will be missed. At the same time, I am excited about the next generation of leadership and the opportunities we see ahead.

Financial Highlights 4Q24 3Q24 4Q23

4Q24 Highlights Balance Sheet (in millions)







Comparisons reflect 4Q24 vs 3Q24,

except as otherwise noted . Net income of $48.3 million

and diluted EPS of $0.38 . Adjusted earnings1 of $49.6

million and adjusted diluted

EPS1 of $0.39 . Total revenue of $208.5 million

and PPNR1 of $67.4 million . Adjusted total revenue1 of

$208.5 million and adjusted

PPNR1 of $69.2 million . Net interest margin of 2.87%,

up 13 bps . Cost of deposits of 2.60%,

down 19 bps . Provision for credit losses on

loans exceeded net charge-offs

in the quarter by $1.8 million . NCO ratio of 27 bps in 4Q24;

6 bps of NCO ratio associated

with run-off portfolio . ACL ratio ended the quarter at

1.38%, up 3 bps . EA ratio of 13.13%; TCE ratio1

up 14 bps to 8.29% . Book value per share up 3% and

tangible book value per share1

up 6% year-over-year Total loans $17,006 $17,336 $16,846

Total investment securities 6,166 6,350 6,878

Total deposits 21,886 21,935 22,245

Total assets 26,876 27,269 27,346

Total shareholders' equity 3,529 3,529 3,426

Performance Measures (in millions)







Total revenue $208.5 $174.8 $177.6

Adjusted total revenue1 208.5 203.2 197.8

Pre-provision net revenue1 (PPNR) 67.4 37.6 29.5

Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1 69.2 66.4 65.1

Provision for credit losses 13.3 12.1 10.0

Per share Data







Diluted earnings $ 0.38 $ 0.20 $ 0.19

Adjusted diluted earnings1 0.39 0.37 0.40

Book value 28.08 28.11 27.37

Tangible book value1 16.80 16.78 15.92

Asset Quality







Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio) 0.27 % 0.22 % 0.11 %

Nonperforming loan ratio 0.65 0.59 0.50

Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.45 0.38 0.33

Allowance for credit losses to loans (ACL) 1.38 1.35 1.34

Nonperforming loan coverage ratio 212 229 267

Capital Ratios







Equity to assets (EA ratio) 13.13 % 12.94 % 12.53 %

Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio1 8.29 8.15 7.69

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio 12.38 12.06 12.11

Total risk-based capital ratio 14.61 14.25 14.39

other data







Net interest margin (FTE) 2.87 % 2.74 % 2.68 %

Loan yield (FTE) 6.32 6.44 6.20

Cost of deposits 2.60 2.79 2.58

Loan to deposit ratio 77.70 79.03 75.73

Borrowed funds to total liabilities 4.92 6.16 5.88



Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC ) (Simmons or Company) today reported net income of $48.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $24.7 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $23.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $0.38 for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $0.20 in the third quarter of 2024 and $0.19 in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted earnings1 for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $49.6 million, compared to $46.0 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $50.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $0.39, compared to $0.37 in the third quarter of 2024 and $0.40 in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The table below summarizes the impact of certain items, consisting primarily of branch right sizing, early retirement, loss on sale of available-for-sale (AFS) investment securities and FDIC special assessments. They are also described in further detail in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables contained in this press release.

Impact of Certain Items on Earnings and Diluted EPS

$ in millions, except per share data

4Q24 3Q24 4Q23 Net income

$ 48.3 $ 24.7 $ 23.9









Branch right sizing, net

1.6 0.4 3.9 Early retirement program

0.2 - 1.0 Loss on sale of AFS investment securities

- 28.4 20.2 FDIC special assessment

- - 10.5 Total pre-tax impact

1.8 28.8 35.6 Tax effect2

(0.5) (7.5) (9.3) Total impact on earnings

1.3 21.3 26.3 Adjusted earnings1

$ 49.6 $ 46.0 $ 50.2









Diluted EPS

$ 0.38 $ 0.20 $ 0.19









Branch right sizing, net

0.01 - 0.03 Early retirement program

- - 0.01 Loss on sale of AFS investment securities

- 0.23 0.16 FDIC special assessment

- - 0.08 Total pre-tax impact

0.01 0.23 0.28 Tax effect2

- (0.6) (0.07) Total impact on earnings

0.01 0.17 0.21 Adjusted Diluted EPS1

$ 0.39 $ 0.37 $ 0.40

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $164.9 million, compared to $157.7 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $155.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Interest income totaled $326.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $334.3 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $323.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in interest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily driven by a decline in the level of interest rates resulting from interest rate cuts at the end of the third quarter and during the fourth quarter of 2024. Interest expense totaled $161.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $176.6 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $167.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in interest expense was driven by lower interest rates, coupled with management's ability to proactively manage deposit costs and reduced use of wholesale funding sources. Included in net interest income is accretion recognized on loans, which totaled $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The yield on loans on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 6.32 percent, down 12 basis points from 6.44 percent for the third quarter of 2024 and up 12 basis points from 6.20 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023. Cost of deposits for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 2.60 percent, down 19 basis points from 2.79 percent for the third quarter of 2024 and up 2 basis points from 2.58 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023. The net interest margin on an FTE basis for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 2.87 percent, up 13 basis points from 2.74 percent for the third quarter of 2024 and up 19 basis points from 2.68 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in net interest margin on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to lower deposits costs, as well as the reduced use of and rate paid on other borrowings.

Select Yield/Rates 4Q24 3Q24 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 Loan yield (FTE)2 6.32 % 6.44 % 6.39 % 6.24 % 6.20 % Investment securities yield (FTE)2 3.54 3.63 3.68 3.76 3.67 Cost of interest bearing deposits 3.28 3.52 3.53 3.48 3.31 Cost of deposits 2.60 2.79 2.79 2.75 2.58 Cost of borrowed funds 5.32 5.79 5.84 5.85 5.79 Net interest spread (FTE)2 2.15 1.95 1.92 1.89 1.93 Net interest margin (FTE)2 2.87 2.74 2.69 2.66 2.68

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $43.6 million, compared to $17.1 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $22.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Included in the third quarter of 2024 and fourth quarter of 2023 was a $28.4 million and $20.2 million pre-tax loss on the sale of AFS investment securities, respectively. Excluding these items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below), adjusted noninterest income1 was $45.5 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $42.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in adjusted noninterest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a higher level of other noninterest income resulting from the gain on sale of other real estate recorded in the third quarter of 2024, offset in part by increases in most of our major fee-based businesses.

Noninterest Income $ in millions 4Q24 3Q24 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 Service charges on deposit accounts $ 13.0 $ 12.7 $ 12.3 $ 12.0 $ 12.8 Wealth management fees 8.8 8.2 8.3 7.5 7.7 Debit and credit card fees 8.3 8.1 8.2 8.2 7.8 Mortgage lending income 1.8 2.0 2.0 2.3 1.6 Other service charges and fees 2.3 2.4 2.4 2.2 2.3 Bank owned life insurance 3.8 3.8 3.9 3.8 3.1 Gain (loss) on sale of securities - (28.4) - - (20.2) Other income 5.6 8.3 6.4 7.2 6.9 Total noninterest income $ 43.6 $ 17.1 $ 43.3 $ 43.2 $ 22.0











Adjusted noninterest income1 $ 43.6 $ 45.5 $43.3 $43.2 $ 42.2

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $141.1 million, compared to $137.2 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $148.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Included in noninterest expense are certain items consisting of branch right sizing, early retirement and an FDIC special assessment. Collectively, these items totaled $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $15.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding these items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below), adjusted noninterest expense1 was $139.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, $136.8 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $132.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in adjusted noninterest expense on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to seasonality in salaries and employee benefits.

Noninterest Expense $ in millions 4Q24 3Q24 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 Salaries and employee benefits $ 71.6 $ 69.2 $ 70.7 $ 72.7 $ 67.0 Occupancy expense, net 11.9 12.2 11.9 12.3 11.7 Furniture and equipment 5.7 5.6 5.6 5.1 5.4 Deposit insurance 5.6 5.6 5.4 5.5 4.7 Other real estate and foreclosure expense 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.2 FDIC special assessment - - 0.3 1.6 10.5 Other operating expenses 46.1 44.5 45.4 42.5 48.6 Total noninterest expense $141.1 $137.2 $139.4 $139.9 $148.1











Adjusted salaries and employee benefits1 $ 71.4 $ 69.2 $ 70.6 $ 72.4 $ 66.0 Adjusted other operating expenses1 44.7 44.4 44.3 42.4 44.9 Adjusted noninterest expense1 139.3 136.8 137.8 137.9 132.7 Efficiency ratio 65.66 % 75.70 % 68.38 % 69.41 % 80.46 % Adjusted efficiency ratio1 62.89 63.38 65.68 66.42 62.91 Full-time equivalent employees 2,946 2,972 2,961 2,989 3,007 Number of financial centers 222 234 234 233 234

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments

Total loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 were $17.0 billion, compared to $17.3 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2024 and $16.8 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in total loans on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to normal seasonality in the company's agricultural and mortgage warehouse loan portfolios, as well as further declines in a run-off portfolio consisting of small ticket equipment finance and acquired asset based lending portfolios (run-off portfolio). Unfunded loan commitments at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 were $3.7 billion, up slightly from third quarter 2024 levels. The commercial loan pipeline ended the fourth quarter of 2024 at $1.3 billion and ready to close loans totaled $552 million, marking the second consecutive quarterly increase in both metrics.

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments $ in millions 4Q24 3Q24 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 Total loans $17,006 $17,336 $17,192 $17,002 $16,846 Unfunded loan commitments 3,739 3,681 3,746 3,875 3,880

Deposits and Other Borrowings

Total deposits at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 were $21.9 billion, down slightly from third quarter 2024 levels. The decrease in deposits on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a decline in time deposits and brokered deposits, offset in part by increases in interest bearing transaction accounts (checking, money market and savings accounts) and public fund deposits. Other borrowings totaled $1.1 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $1.5 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2024 and $1.4 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in other borrowing both on a linked quarter and year-over-year basis was primarily due to lower levels of FHLB advances.

Deposits $ in millions 4Q24 3Q24 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 Noninterest bearing deposits $ 4,461 $ 4,522 $ 4,624 $ 4,698 $ 4,801 Interest bearing transaction accounts 10,331 10,038 10,092 10,316 10,277 Time deposits 3,796 4,014 4,185 4,314 4,266 Brokered deposits 3,298 3,361 2,940 3,025 2,901 Total deposits $21,886 $21,935 $21,841 $22,353 $22,245











Noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits 20 % 21 % 21 % 21 % 22 % Total loans to total deposits 78 79 79 76 76

Asset Quality

Provision for credit losses totaled $13.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $12.1 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $10.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Provision for credit losses on loans exceeded net charge-offs by $1.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 was $235.0 million, compared to $233.2 million at the end of the third quarter of 2024 and $225.2 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans on a linked quarter basis and year-over-year basis reflected continued normalization of the credit environment, macroeconomic conditions and activity in the loan portfolio. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 1.38 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 1.35 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2024 and 1.34 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans for the fourth quarter of 2024 were 27 basis points, compared to 22 basis points in the third quarter of 2024 and 11 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2024 included $2.5 million of charge-offs associated with the run-off portfolio. Net charge-offs from the run-off portfolio accounted for 6 basis points of total net charge-offs during the fourth quarter and 9 basis points of total net charge-offs during the third quarter of 2024.

Total nonperforming loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 were $110.7 million, compared to $101.7 million at the end of the third quarter of 2024 and $84.5 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in nonperforming loans on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to increases from the real estate construction and real estate 1-4 family loan portfolios. The nonperforming loan coverage ratio ended the fourth quarter of 2024 at 212 percent, compared to 229 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2024 and 267 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 45 basis points at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 38 basis points at the end of the third quarter of 2024 and 33 basis points at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to an increase in nonperforming loans and an increase in other nonperforming assets resulting from the addition of two foreclosed properties.

Asset Quality $ in millions 4Q24 3Q24 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.38 % 1.35 % 1.34 % 1.34 % 1.34 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 212 229 223 212 267 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.65 0.59 0.60 0.63 0.50 Net charge-off ratio (annualized) 0.27 0.22 0.19 0.19 0.11 Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized) 0.22 0.20 0.19 0.19 0.12











Total nonperforming loans $110.7 $101.7 $103.4 $107.3 $84.5 Total other nonperforming assets 10.5 2.6 3.4 5.0 5.8 Total nonperforming assets $121.2 $104.3 $106.8 $112.3 $90.3











Reserve for unfunded commitments $25.6 $25.6 $25.6 $25.6 $25.6

Capital

Total stockholders' equity at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 was $3.5 billion, up slightly from the end of the third quarter 2024 and up $102.4 million from $3.4 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase on a year-over-year basis was primarily due to an increase of $47.3 million in retained earnings, coupled with a $43.5 million recapture of accumulated other comprehensive income principally associated with the mark-to-market adjustment on AFS investment securities. Book value per share at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 was $28.08, compared to $28.11 at the end of the third quarter of 2024 and $27.37 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. Tangible book value per share1 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 was $16.80, compared to $16.78 at the end of the third quarter of 2024 and $15.92 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023.

Total stockholders' equity as a percentage of total assets at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 was 13.1 percent, up from 12.9 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2024 and up from 12.5 percent at the end the fourth quarter of 2023. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets1 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 was 8.3 percent, compared to 8.2 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2024 and 7.7 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. Each of the regulatory capital ratios for Simmons and its lead subsidiary, Simmons Bank, continue to significantly exceed "well-capitalized" regulatory guidelines.

Select Capital Ratios 4Q24 3Q24 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 Stockholders' equity to total assets 13.1 % 12.9 % 12.6 % 12.6 % 12.5 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 8.3 8.2 7.8 7.8 7.7 Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio 12.4 12.1 12.0 12.0 12.1 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.7 9.6 9.5 9.4 9.4 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.4 12.1 12.0 12.0 12.1 Total risk-based capital ratio 14.6 14.3 14.2 14.4 14.4

Share Repurchase Program

During the fourth quarter of 2024, Simmons did not repurchase shares under its stock repurchase program that was authorized in January 2024 (2024 Program), which replaced its former repurchase program that was authorized in January 2022. Remaining authorization under the 2024 Program as of December 31, 2024, was approximately $175 million. The timing, pricing and amount of any repurchases under the 2024 Program will be determined by Simmons' management at its discretion based on a variety of factors including, but not limited to, market conditions, trading volume and market price of Simmons' common stock, Simmons' capital needs, Simmons' working capital and investment requirements, other corporate considerations, economic conditions, and legal requirements. The 2024 Program does not obligate Simmons to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued or suspended at any time without prior notice.

















(1) Non-GAAP measurement. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below (2) FTE – fully taxable equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 26.135%

Conference Call

Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, January 22, 2025. Interested persons can listen to this call by dialing toll-free 1-844-481-2779 (North America only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 10195421. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on Simmons' website at simmonsbank for at least 60 days following the date of the call.

Simmons First National Corporation

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC ) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 115 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates 222 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2024, Simmons Bank was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Regional Banks 2025 , by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the South and by Forbes as one of America's Best-In-State Banks 2024 in Tennessee and America's Best-In-State Banks 2024 in Missouri. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank , by following @Simmons_Bank on X (formerly Twitter) or by visiting our newsroom .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from net income (including on a per share diluted basis), pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, net charge-offs, income available to common shareholders, noninterest income, and noninterest expense certain income and expense items attributable to, for example, merger activity (primarily including merger-related expenses), gains and/or losses on sale of branches, net branch right-sizing initiatives, early retirement program, FDIC special assessment charges and gain/loss on the sale of AFS investment securities. The Company has updated its calculation of certain non-GAAP financial measures to exclude the impact of gains or losses on the sale of AFS investment securities and has presented past periods on a comparable basis.

In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of the impact of deposits and/or loans acquired through acquisitions, mortgage warehouse loans, and/or energy loans, or gains and/or losses on the sale of securities. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they, among other things, present the results of the Company's ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company's ongoing business, as well as normalize for tax effects and certain other effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's ongoing businesses, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of the Company's ongoing businesses as related to prior financial periods. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Makris's quote, may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believe," "budget," "expect," "foresee," "anticipate," "intend," "indicate," "target," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continue," "contemplate," "positions," "prospects," "predict," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might" or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons' future growth, business strategies, lending capacity and lending activity, loan demand, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, dividends, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, digital banking initiatives, the Company's ability to recruit and retain key employees, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, and future economic conditions and interest rates. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, changes in credit quality, changes in interest rates and related governmental policies, changes in loan demand, changes in deposit flows, changes in real estate values, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, changes in the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons' common stock specifically, changes in information technology affecting the financial industry, and changes in customer behaviors, including consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; general economic and market conditions; changes in governmental administrations; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts (including the ongoing military conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and between Israel and Hamas) or other major events, or the prospect of these events; the soundness of other financial institutions and any indirect exposure related to the closings of other financial institutions and their impact on the broader market through other customers, suppliers and partners, or that the conditions which resulted in the liquidity concerns experienced by closed financial institutions may also adversely impact, directly or indirectly, other financial institutions and market participants with which the Company has commercial or deposit relationships; increased inflation; the loss of key employees; increased competition in the markets in which the Company operates and from non-bank financial institutions; increased unemployment; labor shortages; claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions; changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (current expected credit losses); the Company's ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions and to fully realize cost savings and other benefits associated with acquisitions; increased delinquency and foreclosure rates on commercial real estate loans; cyber or other information technology threats, attacks or events; reliance on third parties for key services; government legislation; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. In addition, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors (Board) of Simmons will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters, and the timing, payment, and amount of future dividends (if any) is subject to, among other things, the discretion of the Board and may differ significantly from past dividends. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company's financial results is included in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports that the Company has filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), all of which are available from the SEC on its website, .

Simmons First National Corporation















SFNC Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets

















For the Quarters Ended Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2024

2024

2024

2024

2023 ($ in thousands)

















ASSETS

















Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks $ 429,705

$ 398,321

$ 320,021

$ 380,324

$ 345,258 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 257,672

205,081

254,312

222,979

268,834 Cash and cash equivalents 687,377

603,402

574,333

603,303

614,092 Interest bearing balances due from banks - time 100

100

100

100

100 Investment securities - held-to-maturity 3,636,636

3,658,700

3,685,450

3,707,258

3,726,288 Investment securities - available-for-sale 2,529,426

2,691,094

2,885,904

3,027,558

3,152,153 Mortgage loans held for sale 11,417

8,270

13,053

11,899

9,373 Loans:

















Loans 17,005,937

17,336,040

17,192,437

17,001,760

16,845,670 Allowance for credit losses on loans (235,019)

(233,223)

(230,389)

(227,367)

(225,231) Net loans 16,770,918

17,102,817

16,962,048

16,774,393

16,620,439 Premises and equipment 585,431

584,366

581,893

576,466

570,678 Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 9,270

1,299

2,209

3,511

4,073 Interest receivable 123,243

125,700

126,625

122,781

122,430 Bank owned life insurance 531,805

508,781

505,023

503,348

500,559 Goodwill 1,320,799

1,320,799

1,320,799

1,320,799

1,320,799 Other intangible assets 97,242

101,093

104,943

108,795

112,645 Other assets 572,385

562,983

606,692

611,964

592,045 Total assets $ 26,876,049

$ 27,269,404

$ 27,369,072

$ 27,372,175

$ 27,345,674



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Deposits:

















Noninterest bearing transaction accounts $ 4,460,517

$ 4,521,715

$ 4,624,186

$ 4,697,539

$ 4,800,880 Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits 10,982,022

10,863,945

10,925,179

11,071,762

10,997,425 Time deposits 6,443,211

6,549,774

6,291,518

6,583,703

6,446,673 Total deposits 21,885,750

21,935,434

21,840,883

22,353,004

22,244,978 Federal funds purchased and securities sold

















under agreements to repurchase 37,109

51,071

52,705

58,760

67,969 Other borrowings 745,372

1,045,878

1,346,378

871,874

972,366 Subordinated notes and debentures 366,293

366,255

366,217

366,179

366,141 Accrued interest and other liabilities 312,653

341,933

304,020

283,232

267,732 Total liabilities 23,347,177

23,740,571

23,910,203

23,933,049

23,919,186



















Stockholders' equity:

















Common stock 1,257

1,256

1,255

1,254

1,252 Surplus 2,511,590

2,508,438

2,506,469

2,503,673

2,499,930 Undivided profits 1,376,935

1,355,000

1,356,626

1,342,215

1,329,681 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (360,910)

(335,861)

(405,481)

(408,016)

(404,375) Total stockholders' equity 3,528,872

3,528,833

3,458,869

3,439,126

3,426,488 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 26,876,049

$ 27,269,404

$ 27,369,072

$ 27,372,175

$ 27,345,674

Simmons First National Corporation















SFNC Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date

















For the Quarters Ended Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2024

2024

2024

2024

2023 ($ in thousands, except per share data)

















INTEREST INCOME

















Loans (including fees) $ 272,727

$ 277,939

$ 270,937

$ 261,490

$ 261,505 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 2,913

2,921

2,964

3,010

3,115 Investment securities 50,162

53,220

55,050

58,001

58,755 Mortgage loans held for sale 180

209

194

148

143 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 325,982

334,289

329,145

322,649

323,518 INTEREST EXPENSE

















Time deposits 70,661

73,937

73,946

73,241

72,458 Other deposits 72,369

78,307

79,087

78,692

71,412 Federal funds purchased and securities

















sold under agreements to repurchase 119

138

156

189

232 Other borrowings 11,386

17,067

15,025

11,649

16,607 Subordinated notes and debentures 6,505

7,128

7,026

6,972

7,181 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 161,040

176,577

175,240

170,743

167,890 NET INTEREST INCOME 164,942

157,712

153,905

151,906

155,628 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

















Provision for credit losses on loans 13,332

12,148

11,099

10,206

11,225 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments -

-

-

-

- Provision for credit losses on investment securities - AFS -

-

-

-

(1,196) Provision for credit losses on investment securities - HTM -

-

-

-

- TOTAL PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 13,332

12,148

11,099

10,206

10,029 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION

















FOR CREDIT LOSSES 151,610

145,564

142,806

141,700

145,599 NONINTEREST INCOME

















Service charges on deposit accounts 12,978

12,713

12,252

11,955

12,782 Debit and credit card fees 8,323

8,144

8,162

8,246

7,822 Wealth management fees 8,828

8,226

8,274

7,478

7,679 Mortgage lending income 1,828

1,956

1,973

2,320

1,603 Bank owned life insurance income 3,780

3,757

3,876

3,814

3,094 Other service charges and fees (includes insurance income) 2,256

2,381

2,352

2,199

2,346 Gain (loss) on sale of securities -

(28,393)

-

-

(20,218) Other income 5,565

8,346

6,410

7,172

6,866 TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME 43,558

17,130

43,299

43,184

21,974 NONINTEREST EXPENSE

















Salaries and employee benefits 71,588

69,167

70,716

72,653

66,982 Occupancy expense, net 11,876

12,216

11,864

12,258

11,733 Furniture and equipment expense 5,671

5,612

5,623

5,141

5,445 Other real estate and foreclosure expense 317

87

117

179

189 Deposit insurance 5,550

5,571

5,682

7,135

15,220 Merger-related costs -

-

-

-

- Other operating expenses 46,115

44,540

45,352

42,513

48,570 TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 141,117

137,193

139,354

139,879

148,139 NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 54,051

25,501

46,751

45,005

19,434 Provision for income taxes 5,732

761

5,988

6,134

(4,473) NET INCOME $ 48,319

$ 24,740

$ 40,763

$ 38,871

$ 23,907 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.38

$ 0.20

$ 0.32

$ 0.31

$ 0.19 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.38

$ 0.20

$ 0.32

$ 0.31

$ 0.19

Simmons First National Corporation













SFNC Consolidated Risk-Based Capital

















For the Quarters Ended Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2024

2024

2024

2024

2023 ($ in thousands)

















Tier 1 capital

















Stockholders' equity $ 3,528,872

$ 3,528,833

$ 3,458,869

$ 3,439,126

$ 3,426,488 CECL transition provision (1) 30,873

30,873

30,873

30,873

61,746 Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax (1,385,128)

(1,388,549)

(1,391,969)

(1,394,672)

(1,398,810) Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities 360,910

335,861

405,481

408,016

404,375 Total Tier 1 capital 2,535,527

2,507,018

2,503,254

2,483,343

2,493,799



















Tier 2 capital

















Subordinated notes and debentures 366,293

366,255

366,217

366,179

366,141 Subordinated debt phase out (132,000)

(132,000)

(132,000)

(66,000)

(66,000) Qualifying allowance for loan losses and

















reserve for unfunded commitments 222,313

220,517

217,684

214,660

170,977 Total Tier 2 capital 456,606

454,772

451,901

514,839

471,118 Total risk-based capital $ 2,992,133

$ 2,961,790

$ 2,955,155

$ 2,998,182

$ 2,964,917



















Risk weighted assets $ 20,473,960

$ 20,790,941

$ 20,856,194

$ 20,782,094

$ 20,599,238



















Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio $ 26,037,459

$ 26,198,178

$ 26,371,545

$ 26,312,873

$ 26,552,988



















Ratios at end of quarter

















Equity to assets 13.13 %

12.94 %

12.64 %

12.56 %

12.53 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 8.29 %

8.15 %

7.84 %

7.75 %

7.69 % Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1) 12.38 %

12.06 %

12.00 %

11.95 %

12.11 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.74 %

9.57 %

9.49 %

9.44 %

9.39 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.38 %

12.06 %

12.00 %

11.95 %

12.11 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.61 %

14.25 %

14.17 %

14.43 %

14.39 %



(1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326. (2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Simmons First National Corporation













SFNC Consolidated Investment Securities

















For the Quarters Ended Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2024

2024

2024

2024

2023 ($ in thousands)

















Investment Securities - End of Period

















Held-to-Maturity

















U.S. Government agencies $ 455,869

$ 455,179

$ 454,488

$ 453,805

$ 453,121 Mortgage-backed securities 1,070,032

1,093,070

1,119,741

1,142,352

1,161,694 State and political subdivisions 1,857,177

1,857,283

1,857,409

1,855,642

1,856,674 Other securities 253,558

253,168

253,812

255,459

254,799 Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses) 3,636,636

3,658,700

3,685,450

3,707,258

3,726,288 Available-for-Sale

















U.S. Treasury $ 996

$ 1,290

$ 1,275

$ 1,964

$ 2,254 U.S. Government agencies 54,547

58,397

66,563

69,801

72,502 Mortgage-backed securities 1,392,759

1,510,402

1,730,842

1,845,364

1,940,307 State and political subdivisions 858,182

898,178

864,190

874,849

902,793 Other securities 222,942

222,827

223,034

235,580

234,297 Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses) 2,529,426

2,691,094

2,885,904

3,027,558

3,152,153 Total investment securities (net of credit losses) $ 6,166,062

$ 6,349,794

$ 6,571,354

$ 6,734,816

$ 6,878,441 Fair value - HTM investment securities $ 2,949,951

$ 3,109,610

$ 3,005,524

$ 3,049,281

$ 3,135,370

Simmons First National Corporation













SFNC Consolidated Loans

















For the Quarters Ended Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2024

2024

2024

2024

2023 ($ in thousands)

















Loan Portfolio - End of Period

















Consumer:

















Credit cards $ 181,675

$ 177,696

$ 178,354

$ 182,742

$ 191,204 Other consumer 127,319

113,896

130,278

124,531

127,462 Total consumer 308,994

291,592

308,632

307,273

318,666 Real Estate:

















Construction 2,789,249

2,796,378

3,056,703

3,331,739

3,144,220 Single-family residential 2,689,946

2,724,648

2,666,201

2,624,738

2,641,556 Other commercial real estate 7,912,336

7,992,437

7,760,266

7,508,049

7,552,410 Total real estate 13,391,531

13,513,463

13,483,170

13,464,526

13,338,186 Commercial:

















Commercial 2,434,175

2,467,384

2,484,474

2,499,311

2,490,176 Agricultural 261,154

314,340

285,181

226,642

232,710 Total commercial 2,695,329

2,781,724

2,769,655

2,725,953

2,722,886 Other 610,083

749,261

630,980

504,008

465,932 Total loans $ 17,005,937

$ 17,336,040

$ 17,192,437

$ 17,001,760

$ 16,845,670

Simmons First National Corporation













SFNC Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality

















For the Quarters Ended Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2024

2024

2024

2024

2023 ($ in thousands)

















Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

















Beginning balance $ 233,223

$ 230,389

$ 227,367

$ 225,231

$ 218,547



















Loans charged off:

















Credit cards 1,629

1,744

1,418

1,646

1,500 Other consumer 505

524

550

732

767 Real estate 3,810

159

123

2,857

1,023 Commercial 6,796

8,235

7,243

4,593

3,105 Total loans charged off 12,740

10,662

9,334

9,828

6,395



















Recoveries of loans previously charged off:

















Credit cards 391

231

221

248

242 Other consumer 279

275

509

333

518 Real estate 275

403

72

735

785 Commercial 259

439

455

442

309 Total recoveries 1,204

1,348

1,257

1,758

1,854 Net loans charged off 11,536

9,314

8,077

8,070

4,541 Provision for credit losses on loans 13,332

12,148

11,099

10,206

11,225 Balance, end of quarter $ 235,019

$ 233,223

$ 230,389

$ 227,367

$ 225,231



















Nonperforming assets

















Nonperforming loans:

















Nonaccrual loans $ 110,154

$ 100,865

$ 102,891

$ 105,788

$ 83,325 Loans past due 90 days or more 603

830

558

1,527

1,147 Total nonperforming loans 110,757

101,695

103,449

107,315

84,472 Other nonperforming assets:

















Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 9,270

1,299

2,209

3,511

4,073 Other nonperforming assets 1,202

1,311

1,167

1,491

1,726 Total other nonperforming assets 10,472

2,610

3,376

5,002

5,799 Total nonperforming assets $ 121,229

$ 104,305

$ 106,825

$ 112,317

$ 90,271



















Ratios

















Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.38 %

1.35 %

1.34 %

1.34 %

1.34 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 212 %

229 %

223 %

212 %

267 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.65 %

0.59 %

0.60 %

0.63 %

0.50 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.45 %

0.38 %

0.39 %

0.41 %

0.33 % Annualized net charge offs to average loans (QTD) 0.27 %

0.22 %

0.19 %

0.19 %

0.11 % Annualized net charge offs to average loans (YTD) 0.22 %

0.20 %

0.19 %

0.19 %

0.12 % Annualized net credit card charge offs to

















average credit card loans (QTD) 2.63 %

3.23 %

2.50 %

2.88 %

2.49 %

Simmons First National Corporation





























SFNC Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis



















For the Quarters Ended

































(Unaudited)



































Three Months Ended

Dec 2024

Three Months Ended

Sep 2024

Three Months Ended

Dec 2023 ($ in thousands) Average

Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate ASSETS

































Earning assets:

































Interest bearing balances due from banks

































and federal funds sold $ 238,731

$ 2,913

4.85 %

$ 204,505

$ 2,921

5.68 %

$ 230,464

$ 3,115

5.36 % Investment securities - taxable 3,633,138

34,459

3.77 %

3,826,934

37,473

3.90 %

4,410,681

42,895

3.86 % Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE) 2,633,148

21,260

3.21 %

2,617,532

21,318

3.24 %

2,555,125

21,523

3.34 % Mortgage loans held for sale 10,713

180

6.68 %

12,425

209

6.69 %

7,644

143

7.42 % Loans - including fees (FTE) 17,212,034

273,594

6.32 %

17,208,162

278,766

6.44 %

16,793,211

262,353

6.20 % Total interest earning assets (FTE) 23,727,764

332,406

5.57 %

23,869,558

340,687

5.68 %

23,997,125

330,029

5.46 % Non-earning assets 3,351,179









3,346,882









3,373,686







Total assets $ 27,078,943









$ 27,216,440









$ 27,370,811











































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY































Interest bearing liabilities:

































Interest bearing transaction and

































savings accounts $ 10,967,450

$ 72,369

2.63 %

$ 10,826,514

$ 78,307

2.88 %

$ 10,730,701

$ 71,412

2.64 % Time deposits 6,397,251

70,661

4.39 %

6,355,801

73,937

4.63 %

6,509,663

72,458

4.42 % Total interest bearing deposits 17,364,701

143,030

3.28 %

17,182,315

152,244

3.52 %

17,240,364

143,870

3.31 % Federal funds purchased and securities

































sold under agreement to repurchase 47,314

119

1.00 %

51,830

138

1.06 %

65,871

232

1.40 % Other borrowings 932,366

11,386

4.86 %

1,252,435

17,067

5.42 %

1,212,501

16,607

5.43 % Subordinated notes and debentures 366,274

6,505

7.07 %

366,236

7,128

7.74 %

366,123

7,181

7.78 % Total interest bearing liabilities 18,710,655

161,040

3.42 %

18,852,816

176,577

3.73 %

18,884,859

167,890

3.53 % Noninterest bearing liabilities:

































Noninterest bearing deposits 4,491,361









4,535,105









4,864,274







Other liabilities 333,781









323,378









285,431







Total liabilities 23,535,797









23,711,299









24,034,564







Stockholders' equity 3,543,146









3,505,141









3,336,247







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 27,078,943









$ 27,216,440









$ 27,370,811







Net interest income (FTE)



$ 171,366









$ 164,110









$ 162,139



Net interest spread (FTE)







2.15 %









1.95 %









1.93 % Net interest margin (FTE)







2.87 %









2.74 %









2.68 %

Simmons First National Corporation













SFNC Consolidated - Selected Financial Data

















For the Quarters Ended Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2024

2024

2024

2024

2023 ($ in thousands, except share data)

















QUARTER-TO-DATE

















Financial Highlights - As Reported

















Net Income $ 48,319

$ 24,740

$ 40,763

$ 38,871

$ 23,907 Diluted earnings per share 0.38

0.20

0.32

0.31

0.19 Return on average assets 0.71 %

0.36 %

0.60 %

0.57 %

0.35 % Return on average common equity 5.43 %

2.81 %

4.75 %

4.54 %

2.84 % Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1) 9.59 %

5.27 %

8.67 %

8.33 %

5.61 % Net interest margin (FTE) 2.87 %

2.74 %

2.69 %

2.66 %

2.68 % Efficiency ratio (2) 65.66 %

75.70 %

68.38 %

69.41 %

80.46 % FTE adjustment 6,424

6,398

6,576

6,422

6,511 Average diluted shares outstanding 126,232,084

125,999,269

125,758,166

125,661,950

125,609,265 Shares repurchased under plan -

-

-

-

- Average price of shares repurchased -

-

-

-

- Cash dividends declared per common share 0.210

0.210

0.210

0.210

0.200 Accretable yield on acquired loans 1,863

1,496

1,569

1,123

1,762 Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)

















Adjusted earnings $ 49,634

$ 46,005

$ 41,897

$ 40,351

$ 50,215 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 0.39

0.37

0.33

0.32

0.40 Adjusted return on average assets 0.73 %

0.67 %

0.62 %

0.60 %

0.73 % Adjusted return on average common equity 5.57 %

5.22 %

4.88 %

4.71 %

5.97 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity 9.83 %

9.34 %

8.89 %

8.62 %

11.10 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (2) 62.89 %

63.38 %

65.68 %

66.42 %

62.91 % YEAR-TO-DATE

















Financial Highlights - GAAP

















Net Income $ 152,693

$ 104,374

$ 79,634

$ 38,871

$ 175,057 Diluted earnings per share 1.21

0.83

0.63

0.31

1.38 Return on average assets 0.56 %

0.51 %

0.59 %

0.57 %

0.64 % Return on average common equity 4.38 %

4.02 %

4.64 %

4.54 %

5.21 % Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1) 7.96 %

7.39 %

8.50 %

8.33 %

9.76 % Net interest margin (FTE) 2.74 %

2.70 %

2.68 %

2.66 %

2.78 % Efficiency ratio (2) 69.57 %

71.00 %

68.90 %

69.41 %

67.75 % FTE adjustment 25,820

19,396

12,998

6,422

25,443 Average diluted shares outstanding 126,115,606

125,910,260

125,693,536

125,661,950

126,775,704 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.840

0.630

0.420

0.210

0.800 Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)

















Adjusted earnings $ 177,887

$ 128,253

$ 82,248

$ 40,351

$ 207,716 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 1.41

1.02

0.65

0.32

1.64 Adjusted return on average assets 0.65 %

0.63 %

0.61 %

0.60 %

0.75 % Adjusted return on average common equity 5.10 %

4.94 %

4.80 %

4.71 %

6.18 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity 9.18 %

8.96 %

8.76 %

8.62 %

11.46 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (2) 64.56 %

65.14 %

66.05 %

66.42 %

61.32 % END OF PERIOD

















Book value per share $ 28.08

$ 28.11

$ 27.56

$ 27.42

$ 27.37 Tangible book value per share 16.80

16.78

16.20

16.02

15.92 Shares outstanding 125,651,540

125,554,598

125,487,520

125,419,618

125,184,119 Full-time equivalent employees 2,946

2,972

2,961

2,989

3,007 Total number of financial centers 222

234

234

233

234



(1) Non-GAAP measurement that management believes aids in the understanding and discussion of results. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release. (2) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.

Simmons First National Corporation













SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Quarter-to-Date For the Quarters Ended Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2024

2024

2024

2024

2023 (in thousands, except per share data)

















QUARTER-TO-DATE

















Net income $ 48,319

$ 24,740

$ 40,763

$ 38,871

$ 23,907 Certain items (non-GAAP)

















FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment -

-

283

1,549

10,521 Early retirement program 200

(1)

118

219

1,032 Termination of vendor and software services -

(13)

615

-

- Loss (gain) on sale of securities -

28,393

-

-

20,218 Branch right sizing (net) 1,581

410

519

236

3,846 Tax effect of certain items (1) (466)

(7,524)

(401)

(524)

(9,309) Certain items, net of tax 1,315

21,265

1,134

1,480

26,308 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 49,634

$ 46,005

$ 41,897

$ 40,351

$ 50,215



















Diluted earnings per share $ 0.38

$ 0.20

$ 0.32

$ 0.31

$ 0.19 Certain items (non-GAAP)

















FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment -

-

-

0.01

0.08 Early retirement program -

-

-

-

0.01 Termination of vendor and software services -

-

0.01

-

- Loss (gain) on sale of securities -

0.23

-

-

0.16 Branch right sizing (net) 0.01

-

-

-

0.03 Tax effect of certain items (1) -

(0.06)

-

-

(0.07) Certain items, net of tax 0.01

0.17

0.01

0.01

0.21 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.39

$ 0.37

$ 0.33

$ 0.32

$ 0.40



















(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.





































Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)































QUARTER-TO-DATE

















Noninterest income $ 43,558

$ 17,130

$ 43,299

$ 43,184

$ 21,974 Certain noninterest income items

















Loss (gain) on sale of securities -

28,393

-

-

20,218 Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 43,558

$ 45,523

$ 43,299

$ 43,184

$ 42,192



















Noninterest expense $ 141,117

$ 137,193

$ 139,354

$ 139,879

$ 148,139 Certain noninterest expense items

















Early retirement program (200)

1

(118)

(219)

(1,032) FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment -

-

(283)

(1,549)

(10,521) Termination of vendor and software services -

13

(615)

-

- Branch right sizing expense (1,581)

(410)

(519)

(236)

(3,846) Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 139,336

$ 136,797

$ 137,819

$ 137,875

$ 132,740



















Salaries and employee benefits $ 71,588

$ 69,167

$ 70,716

$ 72,653

$ 66,982 Certain salaries and employee benefits items

















Early retirement program (200)

1

(118)

(219)

(1,032) Other -

(1)

1

-

2 Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) $ 71,388

$ 69,167

$ 70,599

$ 72,434

$ 65,952



















Other operating expenses $ 46,115

$ 44,540

$ 45,352

$ 42,513

$ 48,570 Certain other operating expenses items

















Termination of vendor and software services -

13

(615)

-

- Branch right sizing expense (1,457)

(184)

(392)

(83)

(3,708) Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ 44,658

$ 44,369

$ 44,345

$ 42,430

$ 44,862

Simmons First National Corporation













SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Year-to-Date



For the Quarters Ended Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2024

2024

2024

2024

2023 (in thousands, except per share data)

















YEAR-TO-DATE

















Net income $ 152,693

$ 104,374

$ 79,634

$ 38,871

$ 175,057 Certain items (non-GAAP)

















FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment 1,832

1,832

1,832

1,549

10,521 Merger related costs -

-

-

-

1,420 Early retirement program 536

336

337

219

6,198 Termination of vendor and software services 602

602

615

-

- Loss (gain) on sale of securities 28,393

28,393

-

-

20,609 Branch right sizing (net) 2,746

1,165

755

236

5,467 Tax effect of certain items (1) (8,915)

(8,449)

(925)

(524)

(11,556) Certain items, net of tax 25,194

23,879

2,614

1,480

32,659 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 177,887

$ 128,253

$ 82,248

$ 40,351

$ 207,716



















Diluted earnings per share $ 1.21

$ 0.83

$ 0.63

$ 0.31

$ 1.38 Certain items (non-GAAP)

















FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment 0.02

0.02

0.02

0.01

0.08 Merger related costs -

-

-

-

0.01 Early retirement program -

-

-

-

0.05 Loss (gain) on sale of securities 0.23

0.23

-

-

0.17 Branch right sizing (net) 0.02

0.01

0.01

-

0.04 Tax effect of certain items (1) (0.07)

(0.07)

(0.01)

-

(0.09) Certain items, net of tax 0.20

0.19

0.02

0.01

0.26 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 1.41

$ 1.02

$ 0.65

$ 0.32

$ 1.64



















(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.





































Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)































YEAR-TO-DATE

















Noninterest income $ 147,171

$ 103,613

$ 86,483

$ 43,184

$ 155,566 Certain noninterest income items

















Loss (gain) on sale of securities 28,393

28,393

-

-

20,609 Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 175,564

$ 132,006

$ 86,483

$ 43,184

$ 176,175



















Noninterest expense $ 557,543

$ 416,426

$ 279,233

$ 139,879

$ 563,061 Certain noninterest expense items

















Merger related costs -

-

-

-

(1,420) Early retirement program (536)

(336)

(337)

(219)

(6,198) FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment (1,832)

(1,832)

(1,832)

(1,549)

(10,521) Termination of vendor and software services (602)

(602)

(615)

-

- Branch right sizing expense (2,746)

(1,165)

(755)

(236)

(5,467) Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 551,827

$ 412,491

$ 275,694

$ 137,875

$ 539,455



















Salaries and employee benefits $ 284,124

$ 212,536

$ 143,369

$ 72,653

$ 286,117 Certain salaries and employee benefits items

















Early retirement program (536)

(336)

(337)

(219)

(6,198) Other -

-

1

-

2 Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) $ 283,588

$ 212,200

$ 143,033

$ 72,434

$ 279,921



















Other operating expenses $ 178,520

$ 132,405

$ 87,865

$ 42,513

$ 177,164 Certain other operating expenses items

















Termination of vendor and software services (602)

(602)

(615)

-

- Branch right sizing expense (2,116)

(659)

(475)

(83)

(4,937) Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ 175,802

$ 131,144

$ 86,775

$ 42,430

$ 172,227

Simmons First National Corporation















SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period















For the Quarters Ended Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2024

2024

2024

2024

2023 ($ in thousands, except per share data)





































Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets



























Total common stockholders' equity $ 3,528,872

$ 3,528,833

$ 3,458,869

$ 3,439,126

$ 3,426,488 Intangible assets:

















Goodwill (1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799) Other intangible assets (97,242)

(101,093)

(104,943)

(108,795)

(112,645) Total intangibles (1,418,041)

(1,421,892)

(1,425,742)

(1,429,594)

(1,433,444) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 2,110,831

$ 2,106,941

$ 2,033,127

$ 2,009,532

$ 1,993,044



















Total assets $ 26,876,049

$ 27,269,404

$ 27,369,072

$ 27,372,175

$ 27,345,674 Intangible assets:

















Goodwill (1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799) Other intangible assets (97,242)

(101,093)

(104,943)

(108,795)

(112,645) Total intangibles (1,418,041)

(1,421,892)

(1,425,742)

(1,429,594)

(1,433,444) Tangible assets $ 25,458,008

$ 25,847,512

$ 25,943,330

$ 25,942,581

$ 25,912,230



















Ratio of common equity to assets 13.13 %

12.94 %

12.64 %

12.56 %

12.53 % Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.29 %

8.15 %

7.84 %

7.75 %

7.69 %



















Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share





































Total common stockholders' equity $ 3,528,872

$ 3,528,833

$ 3,458,869

$ 3,439,126

$ 3,426,488 Intangible assets:

















Goodwill (1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799) Other intangible assets (97,242)

(101,093)

(104,943)

(108,795)

(112,645) Total intangibles (1,418,041)

(1,421,892)

(1,425,742)

(1,429,594)

(1,433,444) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 2,110,831

$ 2,106,941

$ 2,033,127

$ 2,009,532

$ 1,993,044 Shares of common stock outstanding 125,651,540

125,554,598

125,487,520

125,419,618

125,184,119 Book value per common share $ 28.08

$ 28.11

$ 27.56

$ 27.42

$ 27.37 Tangible book value per common share $ 16.80

$ 16.78

$ 16.20

$ 16.02

$ 15.92



















Calculation of Coverage Ratio of Uninsured, Non-Collateralized Deposits



































Uninsured deposits at Simmons Bank $ 8,467,291

$ 8,355,496

$ 8,186,903

$ 8,413,514

$ 8,328,444 Less: Collateralized deposits (excluding portion that is FDIC insured) 2,790,339

2,710,167

2,835,424

2,995,241

2,846,716 Less: Intercompany eliminations 1,045,734

986,626

943,979

775,461

728,480 Total uninsured, non-collateralized deposits $ 4,631,218

$ 4,658,703

$ 4,407,500

$ 4,642,812

$ 4,753,248



















FHLB borrowing availability $ 4,716,000

$ 4,955,000

$ 4,910,000

$ 5,326,000

$ 5,401,000 Unpledged securities 4,103,000

4,110,000

4,145,000

4,122,000

3,817,000 Fed funds lines, Fed discount window and

















Bank Term Funding Program (1) 2,081,000

2,109,000

2,065,000

2,009,000

1,998,000 Additional liquidity sources $ 10,900,000

$ 11,174,000

$ 11,120,000

$ 11,457,000

$ 11,216,000



















Uninsured, non-collateralized deposit coverage ratio 2.4

2.4

2.5

2.5

2.4



















(1) The Bank Term Funding Program closed for new loans on March 11, 2024. At no time did Simmons borrow funds under this program.



















Calculation of Net Charge Off Ratio





































Net charge offs $ 11,536

$ 9,314

$ 8,077

$ 8,070



Less: Net charge offs from run-off portfolio (1) 2,500

3,500

6,700

4,500



Net charge offs excluding run-off portfolio $ 9,036

$ 5,814

$ 1,377

$ 3,570























Average total loans $ 17,212,034

$ 17,208,162

$ 17,101,799

$ 16,900,496























Annualized net charge offs to average loans (NCO ratio) 0.27 %

0.22 %

0.19 %

0.19 %



NCO ratio, excluding net charge offs associated with run-off

















portfolio (annualized) 0.21 %

0.13 %

0.03 %

0.08 %























(1) Run-off portfolio consists of asset based lending and small equipment finance portfolios obtained in acquisitions.





Simmons First National Corporation















SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date















For the Quarters Ended Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2024

2024

2024

2024

2023 ($ in thousands)

















Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets





































Net income $ 48,319

$ 24,740

$ 40,763

$ 38,871

$ 23,907 Certain items (non-GAAP)

















FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment -

-

283

1,549

10,521 Early retirement program 200

(1)

118

219

1,032 Termination of vendor and software services -

(13)

615

-

- Loss (gain) on sale of securities -

28,393

-

-

20,218 Branch right sizing (net) 1,581

410

519

236

3,846 Tax effect of certain items (2) (466)

(7,524)

(401)

(524)

(9,309) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 49,634

$ 46,005

$ 41,897

$ 40,351

$ 50,215



















Average total assets $ 27,078,943

$ 27,216,440

$ 27,305,277

$ 27,259,399

$ 27,370,811



















Return on average assets 0.71 %

0.36 %

0.60 %

0.57 %

0.35 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.73 %

0.67 %

0.62 %

0.60 %

0.73 %



















Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity





































Net income available to common stockholders $ 48,319

$ 24,740

$ 40,763

$ 38,871

$ 23,907 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,843

2,845

2,845

2,844

2,965 Total income available to common stockholders $ 51,162

$ 27,585

$ 43,608

$ 41,715

$ 26,872 Certain items (non-GAAP)

















FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment $ -

$ -

$ 283

$ 1,549

$ 10,521 Early retirement program 200

(1)

118

219

1,032 Termination of vendor and software services -

(13)

615

-

- Loss (gain) on sale of securities -

28,393

-

-

20,218 Branch right sizing (net) 1,581

410

519

236

3,846 Tax effect of certain items (2) (466)

(7,524)

(401)

(524)

(9,309) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) 49,634

46,005

41,897

40,351

50,215 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,843

2,845

2,845

2,844

2,965 Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 52,477

$ 48,850

$ 44,742

$ 43,195

$ 53,180



















Average common stockholders' equity $ 3,543,146

$ 3,505,141

$ 3,451,155

$ 3,447,021

$ 3,336,247 Average intangible assets:

















Goodwill (1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799) Other intangibles (99,405)

(103,438)

(107,173)

(111,023)

(114,861) Total average intangibles (1,420,204)

(1,424,237)

(1,427,972)

(1,431,822)

(1,435,660) Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,122,942

$ 2,080,904

$ 2,023,183

$ 2,015,199

$ 1,900,587



















Return on average common equity 5.43 %

2.81 %

4.75 %

4.54 %

2.84 % Return on tangible common equity 9.59 %

5.27 %

8.67 %

8.33 %

5.61 % Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP) 5.57 %

5.22 %

4.88 %

4.71 %

5.97 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 9.83 %

9.34 %

8.89 %

8.62 %

11.10 %



















Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)





































Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator) $ 141,117

$ 137,193

$ 139,354

$ 139,879

$ 148,139 Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)

















Early retirement program (200)

1

(118)

(219)

(1,032) FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment -

-

(283)

(1,549)

(10,521) Termination of vendor and software services -

13

(615)

-

- Branch right sizing expense (1,581)

(410)

(519)

(236)

(3,846) Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment (317)

(87)

(117)

(179)

(189) Amortization of intangibles adjustment (3,850)

(3,851)

(3,852)

(3,850)

(4,015) Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator $ 135,169

$ 132,859

$ 133,850

$ 133,846

$ 128,536



















Net interest income $ 164,942

$ 157,712

$ 153,905

$ 151,906

$ 155,628 Noninterest income 43,558

17,130

43,299

43,184

21,974 Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%) 6,424

6,398

6,576

6,422

6,511 Efficiency ratio denominator 214,924

181,240

203,780

201,512

184,113 Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)

















(Gain) loss on sale of securities -

28,393

-

-

20,218 Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator $ 214,924

$ 209,633

$ 203,780

$ 201,512

$ 204,331



















Efficiency ratio (1) 65.66 %

75.70 %

68.38 %

69.41 %

80.46 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1) 62.89 %

63.38 %

65.68 %

66.42 %

62.91 %



(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement. (2) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.

Simmons First National Corporation















SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (continued)







For the Quarters Ended Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2024

2024

2024

2024

2023 ($ in thousands)

















Calculation of Total Revenue and Adjusted Total Revenue





































Net interest income $ 164,942

$ 157,712

$ 153,905

$ 151,906

$ 155,628 Noninterest income 43,558

17,130

43,299

43,184

21,974 Total revenue 208,500

174,842

197,204

195,090

177,602 Certain items, pre-tax (non-GAAP)

















Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities -

(28,393)

-

-

(20,218) Adjusted total revenue $ 208,500

$ 203,235

$ 197,204

$ 195,090

$ 197,820



















Calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)





































Net interest income $ 164,942

$ 157,712

$ 153,905

$ 151,906

$ 155,628 Noninterest income 43,558

17,130

43,299

43,184

21,974 Total revenue 208,500

174,842

197,204

195,090

177,602 Less: Noninterest expense 141,117

137,193

139,354

139,879

148,139 Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) $ 67,383

$ 37,649

$ 57,850

$ 55,211

$ 29,463



















Calculation of Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue





































Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) $ 67,383

$ 37,649

$ 57,850

$ 55,211

$ 29,463 Certain items, pre-tax (non-GAAP)

















Plus: Loss (gain) on sale of securities -

28,393

-

-

20,218 Plus: FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment -

-

283

1,549

10,521 Plus: Early retirement program costs 200

(1)

118

219

1,032 Plus: Termination of vendor and software services -

(13)

615

-

- Plus: Branch right sizing costs (net) 1,581

410

519

236

3,846 Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue $ 69,164

$ 66,438

$ 59,385

$ 57,215

$ 65,080

Simmons First National Corporation















SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date















For the Quarters Ended Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2024

2024

2024

2024

2023 ($ in thousands)

















Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets





































Net income $ 152,693

$ 104,374

$ 79,634

$ 38,871

$ 175,057 Certain items (non-GAAP)

















FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment 1,832

1,832

1,832

1,549

10,521 Merger related costs -

-

-

-

1,420 Early retirement program 536

336

337

219

6,198 Termination of vendor and software services 602

602

615

-

- Loss (gain) on sale of securities 28,393

28,393

-

-

20,609 Branch right sizing (net) 2,746

1,165

755

236

5,467 Tax effect of certain items (2) (8,915)

(8,449)

(925)

(524)

(11,556) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 177,887

$ 128,253

$ 82,248

$ 40,351

$ 207,716



















Average total assets $ 27,214,647

$ 27,260,212

$ 27,282,338

$ 27,259,399

$ 27,554,859



















Return on average assets 0.56 %

0.51 %

0.59 %

0.57 %

0.64 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.65 %

0.63 %

0.61 %

0.60 %

0.75 %



















Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity





































Net income available to common stockholders $ 152,693

$ 104,374

$ 79,634

$ 38,871

$ 175,057 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 11,377

8,534

5,689

2,844

12,044 Total income available to common stockholders $ 164,070

$ 112,908

$ 85,323

$ 41,715

$ 187,101 Certain items (non-GAAP)

















FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment $ 1,832

$ 1,832

$ 1,832

$ 1,549

$ 10,521 Merger related costs -

-

-

-

1,420 Early retirement program 536

336

337

219

6,198 Termination of vendor and software services 602

602

615

-

- Loss (gain) on sale of securities 28,393

28,393

-

-

20,609 Branch right sizing (net) 2,746

1,165

755

236

5,467 Tax effect of certain items (2) (8,915)

(8,449)

(925)

(524)

(11,556) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) 177,887

128,253

82,248

40,351

207,716 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 11,377

8,534

5,689

2,844

12,044 Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 189,264

$ 136,787

$ 87,937

$ 43,195

$ 219,760



















Average common stockholders' equity $ 3,486,822

$ 3,467,908

$ 3,449,089

$ 3,447,021

$ 3,359,312 Average intangible assets:

















Goodwill (1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,510) Other intangibles (105,239)

(107,197)

(109,098)

(111,023)

(121,098) Total average intangibles (1,426,038)

(1,427,996)

(1,429,897)

(1,431,822)

(1,441,608) Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,060,784

$ 2,039,912

$ 2,019,192

$ 2,015,199

$ 1,917,704



















Return on average common equity 4.38 %

4.02 %

4.64 %

4.54 %

5.21 % Return on tangible common equity 7.96 %

7.39 %

8.50 %

8.33 %

9.76 % Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP) 5.10 %

4.94 %

4.80 %

4.71 %

6.18 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 9.18 %

8.96 %

8.76 %

8.62 %

11.46 %



















Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)





































Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator) $ 557,543

$ 416,426

$ 279,233

$ 139,879

$ 563,061 Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)

















Merger related costs -

-

-

-

(1,420) Early retirement program (536)

(336)

(337)

(219)

(6,198) FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment (1,832)

(1,832)

(1,832)

(1,549)

(10,521) Termination of vendor and software services (602)

(602)

(615)

-

- Branch right sizing expense (2,746)

(1,165)

(755)

(236)

(5,467) Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment (700)

(383)

(296)

(179)

(892) Amortization of intangibles adjustment (15,403)

(11,553)

(7,702)

(3,850)

(16,306) Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator $ 535,724

$ 400,555

$ 267,696

$ 133,846

$ 522,257



















Net interest income $ 628,465

$ 463,523

$ 305,811

$ 151,906

$ 650,126 Noninterest income 147,171

103,613

86,483

43,184

155,566 Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%) 25,820

19,396

12,998

6,422

25,443 Efficiency ratio denominator 801,456

586,532

405,292

201,512

831,135 Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)

















(Gain) loss on sale of securities 28,393

28,393

-

-

20,609 Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator $ 829,849

$ 614,925

$ 405,292

$ 201,512

$ 851,744



















Efficiency ratio (1) 69.57 %

71.00 %

68.90 %

69.41 %

67.75 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1) 64.56 %

65.14 %

66.05 %

66.42 %

61.32 %



(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement. (2) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.

