OFS Unveils PM LMA Eryb 25/300 P Optical Fiber For High-Power Lidar And Free Space Communication

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SPIE Photonics West 2025, Booth #4505 -- OFS, a global leader in innovative fiber optic solutions, proudly announces the launch of its Large Mode Area (LMA) Polarization Maintaining (PM) Erbium-Ytterbium (ErYb) optical fiber. Designed specifically for high-power LiDAR and free-space communication applications, this advanced fiber will be showcased at the 2025 Photonics West Conference.
Building on OFS' proven high-power gain fiber portfolio-including the industry-leading DirectLaseTM Premium Optica Fibers for 3kW+ output power-the new ErYb fiber sets a benchmark in performance and reliability. Its robust design enables consistent delivery of over 100W average power at 1550 nm, with a high TMI threshold and low photodarkening. The 25 μm core and 300 μm cladding architecture provide low non-linearities and exceptional beam quality, making it ideal for demanding applications.
Dr. Jeffrey W. Nicholson, Senior Engineering Manager at OFS, highlighted the fiber's advanced capabilities: "This enhanced design minimizes higher-order mode (HOM) content, allowing for high output power suitable for applications such as ground-to-satellite communications and airborne LiDAR. Additionally, the highly manufacturable design and high-volume fabrication processes ensure consistent product quality without compromising performance."
Key Features and Applications
High-Power Operation: Reliable average power > 100W at 1550 nm
Precision Design: 25 μm core and 300 μm cladding for superior beam quality
Advanced Reliability: High TMI threshold and reduced photodarkening for long-term stability
Versatile Use Cases: Ideal for high-energy pulsed fiber lasers, ground-to-satellite communications, and airborne LiDAR
OFS invites attendees to visit Hall F, Booth #4505 at SPIE Photonics West to learn more about this innovative fiber. Additional information about the PM LMA ErYb 25/300 P Optical Fiber is also available at .
About OFS
OFS is a world-leading innovator, manufacturer, and provider of infrastructure solutions for communication networks and specialty fiber optic products. Our Furukawa Solutions brand is creating future-ready and sustainable solutions for customers in such areas as telecommunications, medicine, industrial networking, sensing, aerospace, defense, and energy. OFS is guiding light for a better life through the limitless possibilities of fiber optics.
Headquartered in Norcross (near Atlanta) Georgia, U.S.A., OFS is a global provider with facilities in several countries worldwide. OFS is part of Furukawa Electric Group, a multi-billion-dollar leader in optical communications.
