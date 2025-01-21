Purely Elizabeth Expands Cookie Granola Portfolio With Launch Of New Peanut Butter Cookie Granola

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Peanut Butter Cookie Granola launch comes at a time when the granola category has reached nearly $1.3 billion in sales, with Purely Elizabeth leading the charge with an impressive 85% year-over-year sales growth2.

"We're beyond thrilled to unveil our Peanut Butter Cookie Granola, which represents the perfect fusion of breakfast and snack," said Elizabeth Stein, CEO and Founder of Purely Elizabeth. "By combining the nostalgic comfort of homemade peanut butter cookies with the wholesome crunch of granola, we're staying true to our breakfast roots while continuing to unlock new possibilities that merge the breakfast and snacking occasion in the granola category."

Peanut Butter Cookie Granola provides a uniquely delicious and convenient eating experience packed with 100% whole grains, coconut oil, and peanut butter chips. Not only is it Certified Gluten-Free and Vegan, but it's also a good source of fiber, making it the perfect addition to morning yogurt or a delicious snack straight from the bag. The full Cookie Granola lineup is available online at purelyelizabeth and in retailers nationwide.

To celebrate the Peanut Butter Cookie Granola launch, Purely Elizabeth is renewing its successful partnership with French cafe & bakery, maman . From January 21 to February 16, maman will offer a Peanut Butter Cookie Granola Latte and a Peanut Butter Cookie Granola Cookie, inspired by the new flavor. Customers can also purchase a special Peanut Butter Cookie Granola gift box online , available for nationwide shipping. Launching just in time for National Peanut Butter Day on January 24, maman will be giving free cookies to the first 24 customers with any purchase at all locations. To find a location near you, visit mamannyc/locations .

For more information about Purely Elizabeth, please visit purelyelizabeth .

About Purely Elizabeth:

Since 2009, Purely Elizabeth has been a leader in the breakfast foods category with its nutritious, non-GMO and organic ancient grain and grain-free products. Founder and holistic nutrition counselor, Elizabeth Stein, is a pioneer of the superfood movement, incorporating innovative and wholesome ingredients into her products such as ancient grains, sustainability sourced coconut sugar, and probiotics. Purely Elizabeth is redefining the standards of packaged foods with its current line of vegan and certified gluten-free products consisting of granola, oatmeal, cereal, and cookie granola. For more information, please visit or their Facebook or Instagram platform.

About Maman:

Maman opened its doors in Soho, NYC in October 2014. Quickly embraced by New York locals and international visitors, the café, restaurant and event space flourished with now over 40+ locations across multiple cities; Manhattan, Washington DC, Jersey City, Toronto, and South Florida. maman ("mother" in French) is a melding of the founding partners' – Benjamin Sormonte and Elisa Marshall - fondest childhood memories in the kitchen – especially recipes from their mothers – combined with their mutual passion for delivering quality food and a flawless experience within an artful and warm setting. Since launch, maman has expanded throughout the United States, and has become known for their fresh, seasonal savory menu items, beloved baked goods, and signature, vintage décor inspired by the South of France. maman has grown from a café into a full lifestyle brand, offering a collection of retail items in the culinary, design and entertainment spaces, as well as launching their first cookbook, maman: The Cookbook, All Day Recipes to Warm Your Heart, in 2021. For more information on maman, please visit .

