Command Medical Products Appoints Jim Fitzgerald As Executive Chairman Of The Board

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Jim Fitzgerald is an accomplished leader with extensive experience in medical device contract manufacturing. He previously served as CEO of Flexan, a Linden Capital Partners portfolio company, where he successfully led the company through significant growth and its by ILC Dover, owned by New Mountain Capital. Jim's prior experience includes senior executive positions at MRP Solutions, ITxM, Vesta, and Cardinal Health. Jim began his career at Baxter Healthcare.

Jim Carnall, Command's CEO, expressed enthusiasm about Jim's appointment, noting, "We are excited to welcome Jim to our Board as Executive Chairman. His vast experience in scaling private equity-backed medical device contract manufacturing businesses will be instrumental as we accelerate our growth. Jim's leadership at Flexan, particularly through its expansion and successful exit, uniquely positions him to help guide Command through its next phase of evolution."

Jim Fitzgerald shared his excitement, saying, "I am thrilled to join Command at such a pivotal moment in the company's growth. With its strong legacy of serving OEM and life sciences customers for over 40 years, Command is uniquely positioned to build on its foundation and continue to expand."

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Ormond Beach, Florida, Command provides specialized manufacturing services, including tube extrusion, RF welding, heat sealing, and cleanroom assembly. The company operates two FDA- and ISO-certified facilities in Florida and Central America.

Command provides world-class contract manufacturing for the medical device industry, supporting OEMs and life sciences companies with high-quality, single-use disposable devices. For more information, visit .

Argosy Healthcare Partners ("AHP") is a lower middle market private equity firm dedicated to healthcare. AHP partners with founder owned healthcare businesses anywhere in the US with $1.0 – $3.0 million of EBITDA and executes control transactions. AHP is a platform built for founder-owned companies to support their culture, reinvest in their business, and help accelerate growth.

Jim Carnall, CEO

[email protected]

Paul Barrett, Managing Partner

[email protected]

