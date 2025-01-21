Is Your Dog Losing Their Spark? Neurochew Supports Cognitive Health, Memory, And Vitality In Older Dogs*

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Excessive Sleeping – Older dogs might sleep more during the day, which may indicate they aren't getting deep sleep at night, signaling potential brain issues.

Changes in Appetite – Sudden changes in hunger levels, either increased or decreased, can point to cognitive changes that need attention.

Difficulty Recognizing Commands – If a dog struggles to understand familiar commands, it could suggest poor brain circulation, a key factor in cognitive issues.

Increased Irritability – Cognitive changes can lead to heightened irritability, causing unexpected aggression or anxiety.

Trouble Navigating Obstacles – Difficulty moving around familiar spaces may be an early sign of declining spatial awareness.

Advanced warning signs, such as pacing without reason or excessive barking or whining at night, can indicate that immediate action is needed.

Throughout the day, toxins build up in your dog's brain from stress, diet, and environmental factors. These toxins need to be cleared out daily for optimal brain function, a job handled by the glymphatic system during deep sleep. Unfortunately, as dogs age, this system may not function effectively, leading to toxin buildup, which can contribute to cognitive decline.

NeuroChew aims to support the glymphatic system by enhancing blood circulation while providing vital nutrients to nourish the brain.*

Natural Ingredients for Optimal Brain Health

NeuroChew was carefully designed with a blend of nutrients to help support brain health and healthy blood circulation, in a base of organic vegetables that dogs love.* Without any of the harmful chemicals or pesticides found in most other pet supplements.

"Our pets bring so much joy and love into our lives, and they deserve the best care we can give them," says Celestino Reyes, Co-Founder of Furever Active Ranch. "NeuroChew provides natural support to keep their minds sharp and their hearts happy, so we can enjoy more healthy time together."

Furever Active Ranch is a family and friend owned company founded on the belief that every dog deserves to age gracefully, with the same vitality and mental clarity you want for all of your family members. Reyes says "We craft premium, fresh-made supplements with love, using only the highest quality natural ingredients, free of chemicals, fillers and anything artificial. These supplements are more than just a product, they're our way of giving back to our dogs who have given us so much."

To learn more about NeuroChew and how it can support your dog's brain health, visit FureverActive .

*All dogs are unique. Your dog's results can and will vary.

