Will Not Tolerate Criticism Against Sunil Tatkare & Aditi Tatkare: NCP

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Amid rift among the MahaYuti partners over the appointment of district guardian ministers, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP on Tuesday targeted Shiv Sena and warned that it would not tolerate personal and criticism against state unit chief Sunil Tatkare and Women and Child Welfare Aditi Tatkare.

Responding to the criticism levelled by the Shinde faction after Aditi Tatkare was appointed as the Guardian Minister of Raigad, the NCP chief spokesman Anand Paranjpe defended the decision.

He, however, expressed serious displeasure over the personal attack by a couple of Shiv Sena leaders including Bharat Gogawale and Mahendra Thorve.

“The language used against MP Sunil Tatkare, Minister Aditi Tatkare and their family was inappropriate, condemnable, and disgraceful. Such actions tarnish the alliance's sanctity. Every political party has the right to express its opinions in a democracy. If there are disagreements over a decision, it should be discussed with the party leaders. The Guardian Minister's decision rests entirely with the Chief Minister. Such statements could be an attempt to create unrest and trouble the Chief Minister,” he claimed.

Paranjpe condemned the manner in which the Shinde faction activists staged protests against the appointment of Aditi Tatkare as the Raigad district guardian minister.

He further stated:“For the past two days, inappropriate incidents in Raigad have been condemnable. Minister Bharat Gogawale and Shiv Sena leaders like Mahendra Dalvi and Mahendra Thorve should have expressed their concerns about the Guardian Minister appointments to their party leader and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde or Devendra Fadnavis. Instead, they chose to make personal attacks on Sunil Tatkare and Aditi Tai Tatkare, which will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”

Paranjpe advised Shiv Sena minister Bharat Gogawale with a constitutional position not to disrupt law and order by organising roadblocks or burning tires as it discredits the Chief Minister who also oversees the state Home Ministry.

He said that the government has already stayed her appointment and also of Girish Mahajan as Nashik district guardian minister after Shiv Sena's objection.

Paranjape said that Aditi Tatkare as a minister has served the people of Raigad during natural calamities by working tirelessly among the public.

“During the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, she performed commendably. Under the leadership of Finance Minister Ajit Pawar, the Mahayuti government announced the 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana,' ensuring a monthly benefit of Rs 1,500 directly deposited into the bank accounts of women. The effort benefited 2.35 crore women, and Minister Aditi Tatkare's dedication played a key role in its success,” he added.

Paranjpe clarified that once the Chief Minister returns from Davos, NCP's National President and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will discuss the matter with him.