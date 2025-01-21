Zelensky, Swiss President Discuss Humanitarian Cooperation, Ways To Achieve Just Peace

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed cooperation on humanitarian issues and ways to achieve a just peace for Ukraine and Europe with Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter.

Zelensky announced this on social medi , Ukrinform reports.

“Our meeting with the President of Switzerland, Karin Keller-Sutter in Davos focused on humanitarian cooperation and exploring ways to achieve a just peace for Ukraine and all of Europe,” Zelensky noted.

He thanked Switzerland for humanitarian and support for Ukraine.

According to the Ukrainian president's website, one of the key topics of the meeting was Switzerland's participation in humanitarian initiatives in Ukraine.

The presidents focused on financial mechanisms for implementing projects to build bomb shelters in Ukrainian schools and other recovery assistance packages.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Davos on Tuesday to participate in the World Economic Forum.

The forum kicked off on Monday, January 20, in Davos, Switzerland. This year's theme is“Collaboration for the Intelligent Age.” Discussions will cover such issues as reimagining growth, artificial intelligence, safeguarding the planet, and others. About 3,000 representatives from more than 130 countries, including 60 heads of state and government, are expected to attend the forum.

Photo: Ukrainian President's Office