President Ilham Aliyev Met With President Of Israel In Davos

On January 21, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Isaac Herzog, President of the State of Israel, at the latter's request in Davos, Azernews reports.

The Presidents praised the successful development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Israel.

Isaac Herzog fondly recalled his official visit to Azerbaijan.

During the conversation, both sides acknowledged the level of economic and trade collaboration and commended the work of the joint intergovernmental commission.

They emphasized the traditional, historical friendship between Azerbaijanis and Jews and expressed satisfaction with the comprehensive conditions in Azerbaijan that allow the Jewish community, along with representatives of other communities, to live in an environment of peace, tranquility, and mutual understanding.

