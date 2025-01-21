President Ilham Aliyev Met With President Of Israel In Davos
Date
1/21/2025 7:06:28 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On January 21, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, met with Isaac Herzog, President of the State of
Israel, at the latter's request in Davos, Azernews
reports.
The Presidents praised the successful development of bilateral
relations between Azerbaijan and Israel.
Isaac Herzog fondly recalled his official visit to
Azerbaijan.
During the conversation, both sides acknowledged the level of
economic and trade collaboration and commended the work of the
joint intergovernmental commission.
They emphasized the traditional, historical friendship between
Azerbaijanis and Jews and expressed satisfaction with the
comprehensive conditions in Azerbaijan that allow the Jewish
community, along with representatives of other communities, to live
in an environment of peace, tranquility, and mutual
understanding.
