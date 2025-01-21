Primary Guarantee For Gaza Ceasefire Agreement Is Both Parties' Commitment To Implementing It: Foreign Ministry Spokesperson

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Adviser to the Prime and Official Spokesperson of the of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Majid bin Mohammed Al Ansari, affirmed that the State of Qatar is satisfied with the level of implementation of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip between the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and Israel and has confidence in both parties' commitment to the agreement, noting that over 915 aid trucks have entered Gaza so far.

During the weekly briefing organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Al Ansari stated that the primary guarantee for the ceasefire is the commitment of both sides to its implementation, supported by monitoring through mediators and international pressure to ensure its continuity.

He added that the developments on the ground have been generally positive, including the return of hostages and prisoners to their families, the calm that has prevailed, and the relative stability in the region, not just in Gaza, which is a crucial factor to support reaching an agreement in the next stage.

Dr. Al Ansari noted that the people of the region have finally breathed a sigh of relief, at least with the cessation of fighting.

He added that nobody wants to return to fighting now, pointing out that this war has had a massive humanitarian impact on the people of the region in general and on the people of Gaza in particular.

He further explained that the war has significantly affected the sense of security, even within Israel, and has had a major economic impact on the region. He added that these days of respite associated with the ceasefire will create public pressure on all parties to ensure the continuation of this agreement.

He pointed out that the first exchange was completed and a significant amount of aid had entered Gaza, however, the days ahead would test the seriousness of the parties.

He added that the 16th day will mark the first meeting of the parties to discuss the second phase, pointing out that preparations are undergoing on the ground to ensure its success with the primary guarantee is relying on the success achieved so far.

Dr. Al Ansari confirmed that the operations room is fully functional to address any challenges that may arise. If either party perceives a breach of the agreement, they communicate directly with the operations room, which then coordinates with the other party to resolve the issue and prevent any escalation.

He said that the second exchange of prisoners and hostages will take place this weekend, as stipulated in the agreement, followed by facilitating movement from the south to the north of Gaza. He noted that the process is proceeding normally, with teams working to finalize and confirm lists to ensure the exchange occurs on time by the end of this week.

Dr. Al Ansari acknowledged the many executive details involved in the prisoner and hostage exchanges, stating that it is not uncommon for delays to occur in exchanging lists or for discrepancies in understanding the information received.

He explained that this happened during the first deal and are facing it now, but the mechanisms established through the operations room and the language of the agreement itself ensure that these issues do not escalate to a level that affects the agreement.

He added that despite the delays that occurred at the beginning of the ceasefire, the handover, and the release of Palestinian brothers, things are still progressing positively between the two parties. He said that matters have proceeded as agreed, and mediators views this positively, adding that no reason to doubt the process.

He emphasized the importance of international community's support for the ceasefire, noting that Qatar is working with regional and international partners to build momentum behind the agreement and ensure its sustainability.

He highlighted the active role of HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, who maintains daily communication with his global counterparts.

Regarding humanitarian aid, Dr. Al Ansari explained that the agreement includes the delivery of aid and shelter supplies to Gaza, acknowledging the logistical challenges posed by the extensive destruction in the Strip, where approximately 80 percent of residential units have been completely destroyed.

He stressed that all aid entering Gaza addresses urgent needs and confirmed Qatar's cooperation with international parties to ensure the regular flow of assistance.

Dr. Al Ansari also commended the efforts of the United States in reaching the agreement, praising the role of the US administration in supporting the negotiations.

He said that Qatar highly appreciates the engagement of the Trump administration in the negotiations, even during the transition period before entering the White House, adding that their positive involvement contributed to reaching the agreement.

He reiterated that the State of Qatar's position on normalization with Israel is linked to achieving a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue, emphasizing Qatar's continued support for dialogue between the parties to reach a comprehensive resolution.

Regarding the State of Qatar's position on the Syrian affairs, Dr. Al Ansari stated that HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs underscored that the State of Qatar welcomes the positive steps taken by the new Syrian administration, especially with respect to protecting the civilians and ensuring the stability of state institutions and continuation of public services.

Dr. Al Ansari emphasized that from day one of the triumph of the Syrian revolution, Qatar extended its hands by providing a full partnership for the future in a manner that achieves the ambitions and aspirations of the Syrian brothers, particularly in terms of recommissioning the Damascus International Airport.

Qatar is engaging with the new Syrian administration and international partners on daily basis with respect to lifting the sanctions, and this matter is directly raised with all international partners, including the United States, Dr. Al Ansari underlined, stressing that the Qatari role when it comes to Syria is only a moral and humanitarian duty toward the Syrian brothers.

He cited the remarks of Leader of the new administration of Syria HE Ahmed Al Sharaa, in which he expressed his appreciation to Qatar's supportive position for the Syrian revolution since its inception at a time when the international community lose hope for a positive change in Syria.

Dr. Al Ansari highlighted that the upcoming period would witness a significant momentum in the relationship between the two nations both at the official and popular levels, as well as the investment and businessmen domain.

He added that Qatar intends to provide full support for brothers in Syria, whether in terms of aid level, or technical, political and economic levels, affirming that this is what the discussions focused on during the visit of HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs to Syria.

The relationship with Syria is currently having an endurance to include Syria's representation in the international regimes aimed at combating chemical and biological weapons, he emphasized, indicating that Qatar is working on that in collaboration with its international partners.

As for the Qatar-led mediation between Russian and Ukraine, Dr. Al Ansari underlined that those efforts are underway to reunite the children who are affected by war with their families, highlighting that each case is individually handled to ensure the children's interest and accelerate their arrival to their families.

In addition, Dr. Al Ansari noted that Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani made a first official visit, on Thursday, to Damascus and met with HE Leader of the new administration of Syria, Ahmed Al Sharaa.

His Excellency chaired the State of Qatar's delegation participating in the 55th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum "Davos 2025", held in Davos, Switzerland, from Jan. 20 to 24.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs participates in a high-level session on geopolitics entitled "Diplomacy amid Disorder," alongside several other officials and engages in a dialogue discussion with President of the World Economic Forum HE Borge Brende, highlighted Dr. Al Ansari.

He stated that last Sunday HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs met with a delegation from the Palestinian factions and on the same day he received a phone call from Former US Secretary of State HE Antony Blinken.

Last Saturday he held phone calls with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands HE Caspar Veldkamp, Interim Federal Chancellor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Austria HE Alexander Schallenberg, Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain HE Jose Manuel Albares, and Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom HE David Lammy.

On Friday, His Excellency held phone calls with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly United Arab Emirates HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt HE Dr. Badr Abdel Aati, highlighted Dr. Al Ansari.

Dr. Al Ansari added that on Saturday and Sunday, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi held significant phone calls, including a call with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania HE Emil Hurezeanu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia HE Marko Duric, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand HE Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus HE Dr. Constantinos Kombos and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine HE Andrii Sybiha.

HE Al Khulaifi also received a phone call from UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for the Middle East and Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza HE Sigrid Kaag.

Furthermore, Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad held a phone call on Monday with UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for the Middle East and Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza HE Sigrid Kaag, while on Thursday, she held a video call with HE Sigrid Kaag.

Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi arrived in Madrid, Spain, and met with Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain HE Jose Manuel Albares and State Secretary for Foreign and Global Affairs of the Kingdom of Spain HE Angeles Moreno.

Dr. Al Ansari highlighted that a ground bridge was inaugurated to supply the Gaza Strip with 12,500,000 liters of fuel during the initial ten days of the enforcement of the ceasefire deal, at an average of 1,250,000 liters, per day. He added that 25 trucks laden with fuel funded by the State of Qatar were delivered to energize hospitals, shelters for displaced persons, as well as essential services.

The 12th aircraft of the Qatar Armed Forces has arrived at Damascus International Airport, with 28 tons of food aid onboard provided by the Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD)

Subsequently, the total amount of aid delivered via the airbridge has reached 359 tons.