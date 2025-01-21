Maritime Conference To Explore Sustainable Shipping, Digitalisation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha: The first edition of the Seatrade Maritime Qatar and will be held from February 4-5, 2025 at the Sheraton Doha Hotel and Resort under the patronage of of H E Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani.

The organising committee of the maritime event revealed the list of the sponsors and details in a press conference, yesterday.

The conference hosted by the of Transport (MoT) and organised by Mwani Qatar and Seatrade Maritime will discuss a number of key topics including safe and sustainable shipping, digitalisation and sustainability in the maritime industry, the energy transition in maritime and the role of liquefied natural gas, financing technologically advanced and environmentally friendly fleets for the future, with the participation of a group of specialists, experts, and decision-makers from around the world.

The first-of-its-kind event in Qatar aims to enable the country's ports and logistics sector to keep pace with growth and benefit from global expertise in these fields, contributing to the achievement of MoT's strategic plan to transform Qatar into a thriving regional trade and logistics hub.

The list of sponsors include Mwani Qatar as a founding strategic partners, Ooredoo as the telecom sponsor, Qatar Free Zones Authority, Milaha, and QTerminals Group as the main sponsors, Nakilat as the diamond sponsor, ABS and Invest Qatar as the platinum sponsors,in addition to DNV, Bureau Veritas, Lloyd's Register (LR), MSC Qatar, MEDLOG, and Genesis Marine Services as the gold sponsors, and Mowasalat (Karwa) as the silver sponsor.

Addressing the press briefing, Najla Al Jaber, in charge of Road Affairs Department at MoT said,“The MoT hosting of this event aligns with its strategic plans of developing the maritime transportation industry, given the event's important topics related to the maritime industry such as digitisation and sustainability, transition to clean energy, financing, and building strategic partnerships.”

The accompanying exhibition will highlight some of the latest global technologies on maritime transportation that can be used by the national companies in a way that ultimately contributes to developing the sector to support the national economy and trade exchange, she added.

“The advanced infrastructure and technologies of the country's ports (Hamad Port being on the top) have contributed to attracting major global shipping firms,” she said. Al Jaber stressed that the MOT will continue developing the transportation and logistics services' projects in step with the fast-paced developments and changes to be a real legacy for the coming generations, leading to achieving the goals of the QNV 2030.

Marketing and Public Relations Manager at Mwani Qatar and Chairman of the Conference and Exhibition Organising Committee Hamad Ali Al Ansari said,“Our partnership with Seatrade Maritime to launch this international event in Qatar and to host its inaugural edition in the coming days reflects our firm commitment to advancing the maritime sector and enhancing Qatar's position as a global hub for maritime and logistics services, in line with the Third National Development Strategy and the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030."

He emphasised that Mwani Qatar believes this significant event will provide an exceptional opportunity for all participants to exchange expertise, explore new opportunities, and establish strategic partnerships that contribute to driving sustainable growth. Furthermore, it will serve as an ideal platform to highlight Qatar's achievements and progress in maritime infrastructure and logistics services, as well as its growing role as a regional and international hub for maritime trade.

Also speaking at the press conference, Seatrade Maritime Group Director, Chris Morley, said, this is a particularly special moment for me, as Seatrade Maritime has long had ambition to organise a significant event in this important part of the world and I'm very happy that it is finally coming to fruition. Seatrade Maritime, with its 55-year heritage, has a reputation for creating meaningful partnerships and supporting the maritime industry.

The inaugural edition of the Seatrade Maritime Qatar Conference and Exhibition will focus on identifying and addressing the challenges facing the maritime transport, port, and logistics sectors in the future.

For his part Sabah Rabiah Al Kuwari, Senior Director of Marketing Communications at Ooredoo Qatar, said:“At Ooredoo, we are proud to support this important event, which fosters collaboration, drives digital innovation, and aligns with our commitment to advancing Qatar's economic and social development in line with the National Vision 2030.”

Meanwhile, QFZ Manager of Customs Operations, Ghanim Al Mulla said, "Qatar's maritime sector has become one of the key drivers of our nation's growth, reflecting the vision for a sustainable and diverse economy.”

Muna Al Bader, Vice President of Corporate Communications at Milaha stated:” As a pillar in the maritime and logistics industries, Milaha is proud to serve as the main partner for the Seatrade Maritime Qatar exhibition. This collaboration underscores our commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in the region's maritime sector. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders to shape the future of maritime trade and sustainability.”

Jaber Al Hajri, Corporate Communications Director at QTerminals Group commented:“We're proud to be among the main sponsors of Seatrade Maritime Qatar and we are looking forward to engage with leading industry experts and share valuable insights that drive progress in the maritime sector.”