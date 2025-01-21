GCC Secretary-General Commends Qatar's Role In Facilitating Detainee Swap Between US, Afghanistan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) HE Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi commended the State of Qatar's prominent role in facilitating the detainee swap between United States and Afghanistan, emphasizing that these efforts reflect Qatars established position and key role in promoting security and stability at both regional and international levels.

In a statement on Tuesday, HE highlighted that Qatars successful mediation stands as a model for resolving international disputes through peaceful and constructive dialogue, in accordance with international principles and agreements.

He also noted that this initiative showcases the positive contributions of GCC countries as trusted partners in fostering global security and peace, further strengthening impact of Gulf diplomacy on the international stage.

HE Albudaiwi expressed pride in the ongoing efforts of GCC member states in mediating conflicts, bridging divides, and supporting nations both regionally and globally. He affirmed that these impactful roles have garnered widespread recognition and respect, underscoring their contributions to advancing peace, stability, and mutual understanding among nations worldwide.