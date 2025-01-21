Azerbaijan Among Global Leaders Converge At Davos To Tackle Key Challenges & Opportunities

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
The 55th annual Davos World Economic Forum has commenced in
Switzerland under the theme“Partnering for a Smarter Century.” The
forum, which began today, will run until January 24 and features
the participation of heads of state, government officials,
international organizations, business leaders, and representatives
of civil society.
President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, who was specially invited
by Klaus Schwab, the Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum
in Davos, is also attending this prestigious event, joining other
global leaders to discuss key challenges and opportunities for
sustainable development and innovation.
This year's forum differs significantly from previous gatherings
in terms of its main goals, adopting a more strategic and specific
approach to key topics such as artificial intelligence, climate
change, human capital, and technological innovations.
For instance, while the development of technology was broadly
discussed in previous years, this year the focus will shift to the
profound effects of artificial intelligence on society and the
economy. Similarly, while climate change has always been a
priority, the 2025 forum will emphasize concrete solutions through
innovative partnerships and green industry development.
A notable shift is also expected in discussions about human
capital. Unlike previous forums, which primarily addressed global
economic issues, this year will prioritize targeted investments in
human capital. Furthermore, new economic models are on the agenda,
moving beyond traditional concepts of sustainability to explore
non-traditional sources of growth.
This year's forum focuses on five critical areas:
Redesigning development – Identifying new
growth sources for resilient economies.
Industries in the knowledge age – Balancing
short-term goals with long-term strategies for industrial
transformation.
Investing in human capital – Promoting
public-private investments for modern and sustainable
societies.
Protecting the planet – Advancing energy,
climate, and nature goals through partnerships, financing, and
technology.
Rebuilding trust – Addressing societal
divisions, geopolitical complexities, and trade challenges by
fostering collaboration.
Over 1,600 business leaders, including over 900 of the world's
top CEOs and Chairs from the World Economic Forum's Members and
Partners, will also participate, over 120 of which are Global
Innovators, Tech Pioneers and Unicorns who are transforming
industries.
"More than 170 leaders from civil society and the social sector
– from labour unions, non-governmental organisations, religious and
indigenous communities, as well as experts and heads of the world's
leading universities, research institutions and think tanks – will
participate in the meeting," the WEF also noted in a press
release.
More than 160 members of the Forum's communities, including the
Unicorn and Technology Pioneers communities, the Community of
Global Shapers, the Forum of Young Global Leaders and the Schwab
Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship will also attend to showcase
local innovations and solutions to global challenges.
Key statistics highlight the forum's global reach, with over 230
sessions, nearly 3,000 participants from more than 130 countries,
and attendance by 60 heads of state, 350 public figures, and over
900 business leaders.
Historic background
The World Economic Forum (WEF) is an international advocacy
non-governmental organization and think tank, based in Cologny,
Canton of Geneva, Switzerland. It was founded on 24 January 1971 by
German engineer Klaus Schwab.
The foundation's stated mission is "improving the state of the
world by engaging business, political, academic, and other leaders
of society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas".
The foundation is mostly funded by its 1,000 member
multi-national companies.
The WEF is mostly known for its annual meeting at the end of
January in Davos, a mountain resort in the canton of Graubünden, in
the eastern Alps region of Switzerland. The meeting brings together
some 3,000 paying members and selected participants – among whom
are investors, business leaders, political leaders, economists,
celebrities and journalists – for up to five days to discuss global
issues across 500 sessions.
Aside from Davos, the organization convenes regional
conferences. It produces a series of reports, engages its members
in sector-specific initiatives and provides a platform for leaders
from selected stakeholder groups to collaborate on projects and
initiatives.
The World Economic Forum and its annual meeting in Davos have
received criticism over the years, including allegations of the
organization's corporate capture of global and democratic
institutions, institutional whitewashing initiatives, the public
cost of security, the organization's tax-exempt status, unclear
decision processes and membership criteria, a lack of financial
transparency, and the environmental footprint of its annual
meetings.
