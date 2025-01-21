President Ilham Aliyev Met With Carlsberg Group CEO Jakob Aarup-Andersen In Davos
1/21/2025 7:06:27 PM
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with
Jakob Aarup-Andersen, Chief Executive Officer of Carlsberg Group,
on January 21 in Davos at the latter's request.
Jakob Aarup-Andersen
highlighted his company's successful operations in Azerbaijan and
expressed satisfaction with the country's investment climate. He
particularly praised the framework provided by Azerbaijan for
protecting property rights and thanked President Ilham Aliyev for
the favorable conditions created for foreign investors.
The CEO informed the President about Carlsberg Group's plans to
increase the level of localization of its products manufactured in
Azerbaijan and expand its operations in the country.
The meeting touched on cooperation between Azerbaijan and the
Carlsberg Group.
