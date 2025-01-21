Finland's Foreign Minister: I'm Sure There Will Be Peace Agreement This Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) for Foreign Affairs of Finland Elina Valtonen has expressed confidence that a peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine will be concluded this year.

She stated this at the discussion panel“'Diplomacy amid Disorder” at the World Economic Forum in Davos, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I am sure there will be a peace agreement this year. I was in Kyiv just a week before last and I must say that nobody wants and deserves peace more than Ukraine and, of course, the Ukrainian children,” she said.

According to Valtonen, the time has come for peace in Europe, and the ceasefire in Gaza also gives hope for the end of the war.

, Swiss president discuss humanitarian cooperation, ways to achieve just peac

“The issue has been so far in the past three years, and I would say in the past more than ten years. It's been Russia that has not wanted to have peace, because otherwise, clearly, they would not have invaded a neighboring country, not have blatantly violated international law,” Valtonen said.

She emphasized that Putin's plan to take Kyiv in a couple of days did not work, and Ukrainians managed to defend themselves with the help of other countries.

“I think Ukrainians have done a tremendous job. Of course, nobody wanted to have three years of war... And Ukrainians have been able to defend themselves, with the help of many other countries as well, who have the right to do so according to the UN Charter,” Valtonen added.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland said that membership in NATO is the only credible long-term security guarantee Ukraine can receive against future Russian aggression.