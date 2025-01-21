Sharjah Ruler Approves Dh15-Million Budget To Fix 70 Unfinished Homes For Citizens
1/21/2025 2:56:24 PM
The ruler of Sharjah has approved the disbursement of Dh15 million to resolve issues in the construction of 70 government homes for citizens in the emirate, it was announced on Tuesday.
The move comes as a relief after the construction of these houses was temporarily halted.
The decision - issued by sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah and Member of the Supreme Council - was announced by Khalid bin Butti Al Muhairi, chairman of the Sharjah Housing Department, during the Direct Line programme broadcast on Sharjah Broadcasting Authority on Tuesday.
More than 30 cases have been resolved and work is underway to complete the remaining cases, Al Muhairi said.
