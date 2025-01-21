Puzzle Game: Can You Stop The Fox From Eating The Chicken? You Must Be A Genius If You Can

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Can you outsmart this tricky puzzle game? This challenge is for you if you enjoy riddles and deciphering patterns. Can you figure it out? If you can, you must be a genius at logic.

Many have attempted this puzzle game. But, only a select few have succeeded. Are you one of them? Can you solve it quickly? Let's find out!

A needs to cross a river with a fox, a chicken and a bag of grain. He has a small boat that can carry only himself and one item at a time. If left alone together, the fox will eat the chicken , and the chicken will eat the grain.

How can the farmer get everything safely across the river without anything being eaten? Remember, he can make multiple trips but must ensure that no harm comes to any item left alone. Can you figure out the correct sequence of trips to get everything across safely?

Puzzle Game Solution

Here is the correct sequence of trips the farmer should follow to get everything across the river safely: Take the chicken across first and leave it on the other side. Go back alone to the starting side.

Take the fox across next, but do not leave it with the chicken. Instead, take the chicken back with him. Leave the chicken on the starting side and take the grain across to the other side.

Return alone to the starting side one last time. Take the chicken across again.

Now, all items, the fox, the chicken and the grain, are safely on the other side of the river without anything being eaten.

Did you solve it?

If you did, congratulations! You have exceptional logic and observational skills. Share this puzzle game with your friends and see if they can solve it as quickly as you did.