Saif Ali Khan Attack: Milind Deora Writes To CM Fadnavis After Bangladeshi National's Arrest - 'Deport'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Saif Ali Khan Attacked: Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora has taken a strong stance on 'illegal' Bangladeshi immigration in Maharashtra, particularly in light of a recent security breach at Saif Ali Khan's residence. On Tuesday, 21 January, the Shinde Sena MP disclosed that he had written a letter to the Chief of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, urging swift action to deport Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in the state.

Saif Ali Khan was discharged from the Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday, five days after he was stabbed six times by an intruder at his posh West Bandra Apartment.

| First visuals of Saif Ali Khan! Actor returns home 5 days after attack

In his letter, Milind Deora highlighted his concerns about the impact of illegal immigration on public safety. He stated,“I have written a letter to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and urged that wherever any Bangladeshi is living illegally, should be deported as soon as possible... The incident that happened at Saif Ali Khan's house is very worrying. This audit is needed to make Mumbai more safe...”

Saif Ali Khan's attacker stabbed him in the back because...

The Bangladeshi national arrested for the knife attack on Saif Ali Khan has told the police that he stabbed the actor in his back multiple times to free himself from his tight grip, an official said on Tuesday.

| Saif Ali Khan attack case: Mumbai police bring accused to Bandra police station

After the attack, the intruder escaped from Khan's flat, located in upscale Bandra here, and hid in the garden of the building for around two hours, he said.

The accused entered the actor's flat in the Satguru Sharan building from the bathroom window with the intention of theft. After he entered the house, the actor's staff spotted him and started arguing with him. Soon, Saif Ali Khan came there and sensing a threat, he held the accused tightly from the front," the police official said.

| Saif Ali Khan discharged from Lilavati Hospital five days after knife attack

"As the accused did not get time to move, he started stabbing the actor in his back to free himself from the latter's grip. As Khan was injured in the attack, the accused managed to break free from his grip," he said.

Later, Saif Ali Khan locked the main door of his flat assuming that the attacker was still inside. However, the accused managed to flee using the same route through which he had entered, the official said.

| Saif Ali Khan news: Attacker hid in garden for two hours after crime

Police on Sunday arrested the accused, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30) alias Vijay Das , from neighbouring Thane city for stabbing the 54-year-old Bollywood star in the early hours of January 16. It has been stated by Police that Fakir is an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant who entered India seven months ago by crossing Dawki river in Meghalaya.

Saif Ali Khan suffered multiple stab injuries in the attack and underwent an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital. Doctors also removed a sharp object that was lodged in the actor's spine.

(With agency inputs)