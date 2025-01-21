Ukraine Expects To Attract EUR 30.6B In Budget Support From EU This Year Finance Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine expects to receive EUR 30.6 billion in budget support from the European Union in 2025.

That's according to the Finance of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

“In 2025, the European Union provides EUR 30.6 billion in budget support for Ukraine: EUR 18.1 billion - funds that are part of the G7 ERA initiative from the revenues of frozen assets of russia; EUR 12.5 billion - assistance under the Ukraine Facility,” the report says.

The funds will be used to meet the needs of the state budget in 2025 and 2026.

It is noted that since February 2022, EUR 45 billion has been attracted to finance priority state expenditures.

As Ukrinform reported, in 2024, the European Union became the largest donor to Ukraine, providing $17.3 billion under the Ukraine Facility.