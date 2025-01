Amir Sends Condolences To Custodian Of Two Holy Mosques

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on the death of HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

