German foreign minister criticizes Trump's 'unacceptable' pledge on Panama Canal

(MENAFN) German Foreign Annalena Baerbock criticized Donald Trump's "unacceptable" pledge to seize control of the Panama Canal, a statement the US president reiterated in his inaugural address on Monday.



In an interview, Baerbock was asked about Trump's comments regarding the strategic waterway and his interest in controlling Greenland, an autonomous territory of ally Denmark.



"Any threat against a NATO member or any other country is, of course, completely unacceptable," Baerbock told German broadcaster RBB.



However, Baerbock emphasized that Germany needed to approach the situation with caution.



“It’s not about the way President Trump expresses himself, but we should focus on why he is saying these things,” Baerbock said.



She suggested that the key was to examine the interests behind Trump's statements and then defend Germany's own interests accordingly.



Baerbock explained that Trump’s comments about the Panama Canal were related to China's significant investments in ports and other crucial infrastructure globally.



In his inaugural speech on Monday, Trump expressed concerns that China was essentially “operating” the vital trading route, which the United States handed over to Panamanian control in 1999.



