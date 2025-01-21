Delhi-Shahjahanpur RRTS Construction Work Will Start Soon: Union Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Jan 21 (IANS) Union Rao Inderjeet Singh said that the work of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) from Delhi to Shahjahanpur will start soon.

He said that before the Union Budget, he talked to Union Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal about the matter and requested to complete all the formalities regarding the project.

Rao said that the Union Urban Development Minister told him that the project would cost around Rs 22,000 crore but the project would start soon.

He said that this project will prove to be a milestone for the region in the field of public transport and the people here would be able to travel to Delhi and Rajasthan easily.

The minister added that earlier this project was revised and a proposal was given by the officials to do it in the first phase from Delhi to Dharuhera.

He said that when people gave him the information during the Lok Sabha elections, he talked to the then Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri and requested him to extend it only till Shahjapur in the first phase.

Rao asserted that the Union Minister has also agreed to the proposal to extend it only from Delhi to Shahjahanpur in the first phase.

He said that in the first phase of Delhi-Shahjapur, the train will go to Shahjahanpur via Gurugram, Manesar, Bilaspur, Dharuhera, Rewari, Bawal Neemrana on this route of about 100 kilometres.

"22 stations are proposed on this route, for which an action plan is being prepared. Earlier, the approval of this plan was to turn from Mahipalpur in Delhi and go through Old Delhi Road Signature Tower in Gurugram, but later it was revised and a proposal was made to take it along the highway through the Delhi Jaipur National Highway via Sarhaul Border," the Minister said.

He said that under this plan, the route will now go towards Manesar via Cyber ​​City, IFFCO Chowk, and Rajiv Chowk.

The minister added that this route will remain underground till Hero Honda Chowk in Gurugram in Delhi and after Hero Honda Chowk, it will extend up to Shahjapur.