Saudi Arabia evaluates BRICS membership amid growing global dialogue

(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia is still in the process of evaluating its potential membership in BRICS, according to Faisal Al-Ibrahim, the country’s Minister of and Planning. In an interview with Bloomberg on Monday, Al-Ibrahim confirmed that the Gulf nation is carefully considering the offer.



The BRICS economic bloc, initially founded in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, expanded in 2011 when South Africa joined. More recently, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates officially became full members on January 1, 2024.



“We’ve been invited to the BRICS, similar to how we’ve been invited to many other multilateral platforms in the past historically,” Al-Ibrahim explained on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “We assess many different aspects of it before a decision is made and right now, we are in the middle of that.”



The minister emphasized Saudi Arabia’s commitment to fostering global dialogue, positioning the kingdom as a key player in international discussions on economic and geopolitical matters.



During the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg in August 2023, Saudi Arabia, along with five other nations, was invited to join the bloc. However, Argentina declined the invitation after newly elected President Javier Milei opposed the move, reversing the stance of his predecessor, Alberto Fernandez.

