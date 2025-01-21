Bayern Munich Sign Midfielder Tom Bischof On Pre-Contract

(MENAFN- IANS) Munich, Jan 21 (IANS) FC Bayern have secured the signing of midfielder Tom Bischof, 19, on a pre-contract on Tuesday. The German youth international will move on a free transfer from TSG Hoffenheim in the summer and receive a contract through to June 30, 2029.

Bischof is the youngest player to feature for Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga, having been 16 years and 263 days old at his debut in March 2022.

Bischof started playing at TSV Amorbach in the Lower Franconia region of Bavaria. He was part of Hoffenheim's prospects team by the age of six, while still playing for his hometown club. He finally made the move to Sinsheim when he was 10 before working his way through all of Hoffenheim's youth teams. The midfielder was only 16 when he was first included in the first-team fold in the 2021/22 season.

“Tom Bischof is one of the biggest German talents, who's also attracted international interest. At the age of just 19, he's already gained a lot of experiences in professional football, in the Bundesliga as well as in the DFB Cup and Europa League. Tom is an ideal fit for our philosophy as a technically gifted midfielder. We're pleased he's decided to take his next steps at FC Bayern. Tom has all the attributes to establish himself at the highest level,” said Christoph Freund, FC Bayern sporting director

He made his senior debut in March 2022 to become the youngest player ever to appear for Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. After several infrequent outings for the first team and further games for the second team in the fourth-tier Regionalliga Sudwest over the following two seasons, he finally broke into the team properly this season. Impressive performances have seen Bischof establish himself as a point of consistency in a difficult season for the Sinsheim club. He got his first professional goal with a direct free-kick in the 4-3 win at home to RB Leipzig in November 2024.

Bischof has earned caps for Germany from U16 to U20 level. Last October he won the gold Fritz Walter Medal as the best U19 player in the country. It means Bayern are bringing in one of the most promising young players in Germany, who already has over 50 Bundesliga appearances and experience at the highest level to his name ahead of his summer arrival.