Pope Francis condemns Donald Trump's plans for mass deportations of migrants

(MENAFN) Pope Francis has condemned Donald Trump's plans for mass deportations of migrants, calling them a "disgrace." This statement came as the Pope commented on the incoming U.S. president's pledges nearly a decade after he controversially labeled "not a Christian" for his stance on building a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. During his first appearance on the Italian talk show "Che Tempo Che Fa" on Sunday, the first Latin American Pope was asked about Trump’s mass deportation proposals. He expressed strong disapproval, stating, "If this were true, it would be a shame, because it makes the wretched who have nothing pay the price." Francis stressed, "This is not permissible! This is not the way to solve things. That's not the solution."



Trump, set to take office on Monday, has made mass deportation a key issue in his campaign, vowing to issue sweeping orders to alter immigration policy from the start. In 2016, Francis had previously criticized Trump's border wall plans, declaring that anyone advocating for a wall to keep migrants out "is not a Christian" after celebrating Mass near the U.S.-Mexico border.



Many U.S. bishops have also strongly opposed Trump's mass deportation plan, with Cardinal Robert McIlroy, the incoming Archbishop of Washington, D.C., calling it "incompatible with the Catholic faith" and referencing the church’s teaching to "welcome the stranger." Cardinal Blazy Kubisch, a close ally of Francis, also voiced deep concern over reports of targeted deportations, describing them as deeply troubling. In a statement from Mexico City, Cardinal Kubiš underscored the responsibility of governments to protect borders and communities, but emphasized the need to also defend human dignity and rights. Having grown up in Argentina in a family of Italian immigrants, Pope Francis has long championed the rights of migrants, urging governments to welcome, protect, and integrate them while prioritizing their dignity over national security concerns.

MENAFN21012025000045015687ID1109112375