Pea Flour Market To Surpass $69.2 Bn By 2034, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

The pea flour market valuation is predicted to exceed USD 69.2 billion by 2034, reported in a research analysis by Global Market Insights

This surge is fueled by the rising demand for plant-based proteins and gluten-free ingredients across diverse applications. Pea flour's adaptability makes it a popular choice in the food industry, where it is frequently used in baked goods, pasta, snacks, and protein supplements.

Health-conscious consumers, particularly those following vegan and vegetarian diets, are increasingly drawn to pea flour for its nutritional benefits. Rich in protein and essential amino acids, it offers a wholesome alternative to traditional flour, making it a key ingredient in functional foods. This heightened awareness of its health benefits continues to drive demand, especially in the production of clean-label and nutrient-dense products.

The food and beverages sector accounted for USD 9.8 billion of the pea flour market, with a CAGR of 13.6% expected through 2034. The shift towards healthier eating habits has driven the use of pea flour in a wide range of food products. Manufacturers are leveraging its versatility to create gluten-free, high-protein offerings that cater to evolving dietary trends and the growing vegan population. Offline retail channels, valued at USD 14.6 billion in 2024, remain a significant driver for the market, growing at a CAGR of 13.4%. Supermarkets and health food stores offer consumers the opportunity to physically inspect and compare products, fostering trust and enhancing product visibility. This hands-on shopping experience, coupled with expert in-store guidance, continues to bolster offline retail's dominance in the pea flour sector.

Sustainability also plays a crucial role in the market expansion, as pea flour boasts an eco-friendly profile. Manufacturers are capitalizing on this by incorporating it into various plant-based products, dietary supplements, and processed foods, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers. The growing interest in sustainable ingredients is encouraging innovation in product development, further boosting the market. The yellow pea flour segment, valued at USD 7.9 billion in 2024, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% through 2034. Its superior nutritional content, combined with a mild flavor and smooth texture, makes it ideal for applications such as baking, snacks, and protein bars. As demand for high-protein, gluten-free alternatives continues to grow, yellow pea flour is poised to maintain its market dominance.

In the U.S., the pea flour market reached USD 4.3 billion in 2024, driven by the growing popularity of plant-based diets and a thriving food processing industry. Key regions, such as the Midwest and West Coast, play a vital role in pea production and innovation, positioning the country as a leader in the global market.

