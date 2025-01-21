A Purposeful Life: How Agitu Wodajo's Inspiring Story Provides A Bridge Between The Developing And Developed Worlds

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / --“A Purposeful Life” is a profound memoir detailing the author's life and extraordinary accomplishments in both Ethiopia and the United States, her commitment to the empowerment of women, traveling the world, and her global impact on women's lives. The NGOs she founded in both Ethiopia and the United States helped underprivileged women through services that build self-sufficiency, and policy-change advocacy that lift barriers.In Ethiopia, she played an instrumental role in the establishment of the first of its kind ministry of women's affairs in 1991 Minnesota, she participated in the drafting and testified at the Senate hearing of the bill that was enacted in August 2004, exempting foreign-qualified nurses in Minnesota from the CGFNS certification process. She also played a substantial role in the new rule that was officially adopted by the Minnesota Board of Barber and Cosmetologist Examiners on May 15, 2006, exempting hair braiders from state cosmetology licensing requirements.“In order to achieve my goal in addressing the needs of others, I needed to experience it all in my childhood, marriage, and career. I am certain that it was my unyielding faith, optimism, and compassion that led me through the depths of adversity, inspiring me to rise above my circumstances and empower others” writes Wodajo. The Minnesota Women's Press journalist's opening statement of the article they wrote about her explains Wodajo's dedication to women's empowerment:“Some help others by giving their money. Some give up their time. Agitu Wodajo has given up herself.”Wodajo pledges to continue the good work until her last breath:“Here I am in Atlanta, Georgia, embarking on the last phase of my life's journey with renewed energy. God, who used seniors like Moses and Joshua, gave me a new assignment in my retirement age-serving Him through a new nonprofit organization that He had me start and writing books. And I am still as strong as when I started this journey, like Joshua said, 'As yet I am as strong this day as on the day that Moses sent me; just as my strength was then, so now is my strength for war, both for going out and for coming in.”Inspirational and uplifting, Wodajo's story provides proofs for all the wonderful success people can attain towards making a positive difference in the lives of others and the world we live in, when they cherish faith, optimism, courage, and perseverance.Reviewers and critics find“A Purposeful Live” profoundly inspiring and thought-provoking, highlighting its compelling narrative and accessible language:“A Purposeful Life by Agitu Wodajo is a testament that, despite where we come from, we can become the best versions of ourselves through hard work and resilience. Agitu's life is a motivation not only to do the right thing but also to help those in need and the most vulnerable in society. This thought-provoking work will get the reader thinking about religion and its role in driving change. The narration was excellent, which added to the overall appeal, and Agitu also used easy-to-understand language, which makes the book accessible to all readers. I am looking forward to reading more by Agitu Wodajo.” -- Frank Mutuma for Readers' Favorite.“Wodajo's retelling of her journey from a disempowered young girl to a woman in command of her life is captivating, harrowing, and filled with insight. Through her endurance, Wodajo utilizes her gifts in business to overcome adversity, reach women across the globe, and lead through faith every step of the way.” -- Jamie King for Reader ViewsA PURPOSEFUL LIFE (IBSN 9798876751812, Amazon , and IBSN 9798218507299 Ingram Spark Publishing , 2024) is available for purchase through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, wherever books are sold, and author's website: .About the AuthorAgitu Wodajo has more than thirty years of extensive experience in the areas of women empowerment, healthcare, community/economic development, and social policy. Born and raised in Ethiopia, she obtained diplomas in community nursing and as a pediatric nurse practitioner before she moved to the United States where she earned a bachelor of arts in human services, an executive master of public affairs as a Bush leadership fellow and a PhD in Christian leadership. She has received awards and recognitions from the governor of Minnesota, Metropolitan State University, the department of homeland security, and KARE 11 News for her commitment to bringing about a positive change in the immigrant community of the Twin Cities metro area. She has traveled extensively for study tours, trainings, international conferences, and workshops and has witnessed firsthand the need to address our shared problems.

