Azerbaijani And Turkish Artists Fascinate Art Enthusiasts In Paris

Laman Ismayilova
The UNESCO Community Association (UCA) has presented the
exhibition La Magie des fetes d'hiver (The Magic of Winter
Holidays), Azernews reports.
The project was organized by the Togrul Narimanbayov Association
in honor of the beginning of 2025.
The main goal of the event is to promote rich Azerbaijani art in
France and strengthen cultural ties between the two countries.
The exhibition displayed art pieces by students of the art
studios of Margarita Karimova-Sokolova (Kazakhstan, Ukraine,
Germany), Leyla Aliyeva (Azerbaijan), Asmer Narimanbayova (France)
in various genres and techniques, as well as photographs by
Azerbaijani and Turkish authors.
Togrul Narimanbayov (1930-2013) was an outstanding
representative of the Azerbaijani art of painting, laureate of
State Prizes of the USSR and the Republic of Azerbaijan, People's
Artist of the USSR and Azerbaijan.
His first painting "Dawn over the Caspian" (1957) was on display
at the exhibition in Moscow.
The painting fascinated art lovers with an unconventional
approach to the topic of work, a romantic uplift, distinctive
individual pictorial language, sincerity and intimacy of the
captured images.
The master of brush gained worldwide fame for his works in all
genres of fine arts. His bright works created in various fields
such as landscapes, portraits, monumental paintings, illustrations
and theater painting are characterized by genre diversity,
aesthetic perfection and a unique style.
Togrul Narimanbayov loved to paint very large canvases and
murals, some of which can be seen at the Baku Puppet Theater.
He also designed sets for ballets by Azerbaijani composers and
did a magnificent set of illustrations for a 1988 edition of the
Turkic epic "The Book of Dada Gorgud".
In his art, Togrul Narimanbayov brilliantly synthesized East and
West. He always admired French Romanticism, while his favorite
artists were Eugene Delacroix and Gustave Courbet.
One can describe his drawings as a fairy tale, inviting one to a
far away wonderland.
Despite the pressures on Soviet artists to conform to Socialist
Realism, he remained true to his own expressive, emotional
style.
The leitmotif of Togrul Narimanbayov's art was his great love
for his native country. With special tenderness and trembling he
drew the Old City, the Maiden Tower, minarets of ancient
mosques.
The rich traditions of Azerbaijani art, samples of antique
miniatures and carpet weaving played a great role in the
development of Togrul Narimanbayov, as a great master.
Togrul Narimanbayov also influenced the formation of artistic
and aesthetic vision of many artists.
One of the biggest achievements of the artist is his
contribution to the creation of Azerbaijani classical painting,
helping the country to define its cultural identity and
originality.
The prominent artist died in 2013 at the age of 83 in Paris,
leaving behind an astounding long legacy in contemporary art.
The artist's daughter, Asmar Narimanbayova, also devoted herself
to the art.
Her art works have been showcased in many prestigious galleries
and museums not only in Azerbaijan, but also in the USA, France,
Germany, Poland, Russia, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Finland, and
China.
Narimanbayova's art never ceases to amaze with a riot of
colors.
Founded by Asmar Narimanbayova, Togrul Narimanbayova Association
aims to strengthen cultural ties between Azerbaijan and France.
Togrul Narimanbayov's Association is actively involved in the
promotion of young talents from around the world.
The association successfully cooperates with leading world
organizations.
