President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Donald Trump
1/21/2025 6:11:00 AM
President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to US
President Donald trump on the occasion of the beginning of his
activity as the 47th President of the United States,
Azernews reports.
"Dear Mr. President,
I am pleased to extend my sincere congratulations to you on the
commencement of your term as the 47th President of the United
States and wish you success in your forthcoming, responsible state
endeavors for the well-being of the friendly people of America.
I am confident that your future actions will play a significant
role in promoting global peace and strengthening international
security.
Azerbaijan and the United States have consistently cooperated
closely based on their national security interests in addressing
global challenges and threats, including the fight against
international terrorism and its various manifestations.
I highly appreciate our cooperation, which serves to ensure the
energy security of the U.S. allies, is based on positive traditions
in the energy sector, and is built on solid foundations. I would
like to especially emphasize the continuous support you have
provided for our country's energy policy.
We are determined to continue our active and productive
collaboration with the United States in both traditional and new
areas of cooperation, based on mutual trust and confidence, and we
look forward to working closely with you in these spheres.
I believe that during your new presidency, the friendship and
cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United
States of America will be further strengthened and enriched with
new content.
Once again, I sincerely congratulate you and wish you good
health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace
and prosperity for the friendly people of America," the letter
reads.
