President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Donald Trump

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to US President Donald on the occasion of the beginning of his activity as the 47th President of the United States, Azernews reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

I am pleased to extend my sincere congratulations to you on the commencement of your term as the 47th President of the United States and wish you success in your forthcoming, responsible state endeavors for the well-being of the friendly people of America.

I am confident that your future actions will play a significant role in promoting global peace and strengthening international security.

Azerbaijan and the United States have consistently cooperated closely based on their national security interests in addressing global challenges and threats, including the fight against international terrorism and its various manifestations.

I highly appreciate our cooperation, which serves to ensure the energy security of the U.S. allies, is based on positive traditions in the energy sector, and is built on solid foundations. I would like to especially emphasize the continuous support you have provided for our country's energy policy.

We are determined to continue our active and productive collaboration with the United States in both traditional and new areas of cooperation, based on mutual trust and confidence, and we look forward to working closely with you in these spheres.

I believe that during your new presidency, the friendship and cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America will be further strengthened and enriched with new content.

Once again, I sincerely congratulate you and wish you good health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity for the friendly people of America," the letter reads.