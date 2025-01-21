Ukraine Can Be A Humanitarian Superpower After The War - UN Under-Secretary-General

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The experience and potential of non-governmental organizations built up as a result of Russian aggression will make Ukraine a leading exporter of humanitarian aid.

Tom Fletcher, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

Commenting on the Grain from Ukraine initiative to grain to third countries, he noted that although Ukraine has been a recipient of support, it is also a big donor.

“We will see Ukraine playing even more of a role as not just an importer of humanitarian support but as an exporter. The local NGOs have built up such expertise and capacity through this crisis that they will be on the humanitarian front lines globally in the future. I think Ukraine will be a humanitarian superpower,” said Fletcher.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on December 27 that 500 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat flour had been sent to Syria under the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian initiative in cooperation with the UN World Food Programme (WFP).