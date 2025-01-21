Bagan Residents Surrender Arms As Kohat Grand Jirga Accord Takes Effect

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a significant step towards peace, residents of Bagan in Lower Kurram have started surrendering their weapons to security forces, following the implementation of the Kohat Grand Jirga peace agreement.

Disarming both parties was a central element of the accord, and unlicensed arms from Bagan and nearby areas are now being collected as part of this process.

According to Kurram police, a military operation continues in Bagan, employing heavy artillery and gunship helicopters to target specific locations.

Security measures have intensified, with all access routes to Bagan sealed and security forces deployed extensively across the region. The area remains under strict control, barring any unauthorized entry.

Malik Iqbal Badshah, a tribal elder, remarked on the turbulent events that began with the looting and burning of Bagan on November 22, which triggered the recent unrest. He recalled that similar disarmament drives occurred in 2007 and 2013, leaving residents uneasy about recurring cycles of conflict and disarmament.

Afzal Khan, a resident of Bagan, expressed frustration over the ongoing military operations and disarmament. He highlighted that affected residents have been staging a sit-in protest at Mandori, demanding compensation and legal action against those responsible for the attacks on Bagan. "Instead of addressing our demands, the authorities are disarming us and conducting operations," he stated.

The situation remains tense as residents voice concerns about justice and rehabilitation while the authorities enforce measures to restore peace.