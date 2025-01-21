Bangladesh: Fears Grow That Trump Will Act Tough With Yunus-Led Government In Dhaka

(MENAFN- IANS) Dhaka, Jan 21 (IANS) US policies concerning Bangladesh may undergo significant changes in the coming days, fear several analysts in Dhaka as Donald returned to the White House for a historic second term as the 47th President of the country, on Monday.

The interim in Bangladesh led by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus is already on back foot internationally for targeting minorities in the country, especially Hindus, since coming to power in August 2024.

During the Presidential election campaign, Trump had condemned the growing on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

In a strongly-worded post on X, Trump, while extending Diwali greetings to Hindu Americans, slammed Bangladesh, a country which he said "remains in a total state of chaos".

"I strongly condemn the barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities who are getting attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh, which remains in a total state of chaos," Trump wrote on October 31.

"It would have never happened on my watch... We will also protect Hindu Americans against the anti-religion agenda of the radical left. We will fight for your freedom. Under my administration, we will also strengthen our great partnership with India and my good friend, Prime Minister Modi," he added.

While, last month, the Yunus government tried to extend a hand of friendship to the incoming administration in Washington and asserted that the five-decade relationship will remain unchanged after Trump begins his second innings, even local experts reckon that a tough road lies ahead for Dhaka.

"Dhaka should establish specialised units within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to monitor US policy developments and coordinate lobbying efforts," Rakib Al Hasan, founder and Executive Director of the Centre for Partnership Initiative, wrote in 'Daily Star' on Tuesday.

Citing that the country's involvement in China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has already drawn scrutiny from Washington, Hasan states that a more assertive Trump presidency could compel Bangladesh to make difficult choices.

The United States not only provides approximately $200 million annually to Dhaka in development assistance but is also Bangladesh's single largest export market, especially in the Ready-Made Garment (RMG) sector that accounts for over 80 per cent of exports to the US.

The prospects for new US investments in Bangladesh and increased bilateral trade "appear limited", mentions a report 'How Bangladesh may be affected by Trump's policies' that appeared in Dhaka Tribune on Tuesday.

"Existing investors are scaling back, while potential investors are adopting a wait-and-see approach. Even after a new government comes into power, prospective investors may observe the situation for some time before making decisions," the newspaper quoted a former Bangladeshi diplomat as saying.

Interestingly, Ambassador Tracey Ann Jacobson, currently Chargé d'affaires (ad interim), at the US Embassy in Dhaka has been holding a series of crucial meetings after assuming duties on January 11.

Jacobson met Yunus on Monday with the Embassy stating that the meeting focused on the United States' support "as Bangladesh works toward a stable and democratic future for its people".

Earlier, in her first engagement with the interim government, Jacobson had a "productive discussion" with Bangladesh's Ministry of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Advisor, Asif Nazrul, "on labour rights, judicial reform, and counter-terrorism", on January 16.

The meeting took place as Washington seemed unhappy with the recent reports which revealed that the Bangladesh's interim government has set in motion the process to acquit Syed Zia-ul Haque, a sacked Major of the Bangladesh Army who is linked to Al Qaeda and is desperately wanted by the United States.

On January 19, a day before she met Yunus, the new Charge d;affaires met with Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Advisor Touhid Hossain and Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin, indicating Washington's proactive diplomacy ahead of Trump Inauguration.