Parity Technologies, In Its 10Th Year, Helps Polkadot Gear Up For Enhanced Enterprise, Developer And Community Adoption

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Our work on started nearly eight years ago, and we've collaborated with some of the world's most respected institutions, from international NGOs to gaming giants” - Björn Wagner, CEO of Parity TechnologiesDAVOS, SWITZERLAND, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- At the forefront of Web3 innovation for a decade, Parity Technologies, the key technical contributor to Polkadot , is focused on helping the enter a new era of usability for developers. Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2025, Parity is planning to push out a series of major upgrades in the coming months, aimed to attract more enterprises into making the switch to blockchain.



During an insightful interview conducted on the fringes of the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, where influential leaders from business, government, and civil society gather to tackle the most critical challenges facing our societies, Björn Wagner, CEO of Parity Technologies, and Pierre Aubert, VP of Engineering, emphasized the company's longstanding commitment to decentralized solutions. These interviews are being broadcast on CBS News.



“Our work on Polkadot started nearly eight years ago, and we've collaborated with some of the world's most respected institutions, from international NGOs to gaming giants,” Wagner stated. He highlighted Polkadot's impact on diverse sectors, including partnerships with the United Nations' World Food Program and Mythical Games.



Aubert discussed Parity's unique position in the blockchain industry, noting the maturity and scalability of its offering.“We have a platform that scales to meet the needs of large companies, built through years of innovation,” Aubert explained. He compared Parity's role to that of major cloud providers, enabling numerous companies to deploy services and applications on a secure, decentralized infrastructure.



Looking ahead, Wagner and Aubert shared their vision for 2025 and beyond.“Polkadot's long-term vision is to fulfill the true potential of Web3,” Wagner said. He stressed the importance of moving away from the current centralized internet model towards a more democratized, decentralized paradigm. Aubert added,“2025 will see significant advancements, including professionalization of the platform, making it accessible to even non-IT companies.”



One particularly innovative aspect of Polkadot is its governance model, which empowers DOT holders with direct voting rights on platform changes.“It's a powerful way to ensure transparency and user involvement,” Aubert noted.



Watch the Campaign Live on CBS News here.



Parity Technologies Ltd is a software development company and collective of tech experts who are passionate about building an internet that belongs to everyone. Comprising some of the world's leading blockchain innovators, core engineers, Rust developers, and solutions architects, Parity has hubs in Berlin, London, Lisbon, and Zug. Working with the Web3 Foundation, Parity successfully completed the launch of Polkadot in 2020 and remains the driving force behind the network's technical progress.





Parity in DAVOS 2025 | Building a New 'World Computer', Steered by Parity's Pioneering Engineers

