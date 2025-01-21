Beat The Clock: Only Days Left To File Taxes--Simplify Filing With Ezw2 And Ezpaycheck!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tackle tax season stress-free with ezW2 and ezPaycheck! The January 31st deadline for filing 940, 941, W-2, and 1099 forms is looming, but these innovative tools are here to help. Designed for efficiency and compliance, they make payroll and e-filing a breeze. With features like automatic tax calculations, form printing on blank paper, and multi-user compatibility, businesses can stay ahead of deadlines with ease. Plus, don't miss the end-of-year combo deal-get the 2024 and 2025 versions for only $249! Visit Halfpricesoft's website to secure this exclusive offer.

ezPaycheck full logo: A easy to use affordable software. (PRNewsfoto/Halfpricesoft)

The clock is ticking as January 31st approaches-the deadline for filing critical forms like 940, 941, W-2, and 1099. For many businesses, tax season brings a wave of stress and confusion. But it doesn't have to be this way! With ezW2 and ezPaycheck , Halfpricesoft provides the tools to take the hassle out of filing and turn a potentially overwhelming task into a straightforward process.

Tax Filing Simplified

Dealing with the intricacies of tax forms and the potential consequences of errors or missed deadlines is a significant challenge. ezW2 and ezPaycheck have been created to address these challenges, offering solutions that simplify the filing process. These intuitive tools cater specifically to the needs of small businesses and CPAs, ensuring precise calculations, efficient workflows, and reduced stress during tax season.

With ezW2, businesses have the ability to e-file W-2 and 1099 forms efficiently, completing the process in just a few clicks. It even allows forms to be printed on blank paper, saving time and money. Meanwhile, ezPaycheck handles payroll calculations effortlessly, ensuring compliance with IRS and SSA regulations. There is no need to second-guess numbers or struggle with outdated methods.

Why It Matters

Timely filing is about more than just meeting a requirement. Missing the January 31st deadline can lead to hefty penalties. For instance, late W-2 forms can cost up to $660 per form, while delays in submitting 1099s carry similar fines. The stakes are high, but with the right tools, businesses can meet deadlines without unnecessary stress.

ezW2 and ezPaycheck help businesses stay ahead of these deadlines, ensuring compliance and reducing the risk of errors that could lead to costly mistakes.

A Reliable Filing Solution

Here is how these software solutions transform tax season:



ezW2 : From generating W-2 and 1099 forms to e-filing them directly with the IRS and SSA, ezW2 streamlines the entire process. It even supports PDF generation for easy sharing with employees and contractors. ezPaycheck : This payroll software calculates taxes automatically, handles deductions, and simplifies payroll reporting. Additionally, ezPaycheck and ezW2 seamlessly manage both W-2 and 1099 forms, offering businesses a comprehensive solution for their payroll and contractor filing needs. It is designed to save time and reduce stress for small businesses.

Both software solutions are updated annually to reflect the latest regulations, ensuring businesses always stay ahead of the curve. Multi-user versions and additional features are also available to meet varied needs.

Simplifying Tax Preparation

Preparing for tax season does not have to be overwhelming. By gathering the necessary details, such as employee and contractor information, and using ezW2 and ezPaycheck, organizing records and filing forms becomes significantly more manageable. These tools provide step-by-step guidance, ensuring nothing is missed.

Real Stories, Real Success

"Using ezW2 has saved countless hours during tax season. The software is incredibly intuitive and reliable," says Sarah T., a small business owner. John D., a CPA, adds, "Our firm has been using ezPaycheck for years. It is an indispensable tool for managing payroll and staying compliant."

Acting Now Saves Time and Money

There is no reason to wait. The January 31st deadline is fast approaching, but businesses still have time to get ahead. Downloading ezW2 and ezPaycheck allows users to experience the difference these tools make. Not only can businesses save time and avoid penalties, but they also gain confidence knowing their filings are accurate and compliant.

Visit Halfpricesoft's website to learn more and take advantage of the end-of-year combo deal, offering 2024 and 2025 versions of ezW2 and ezPaycheck for just $249. This is a perfect opportunity for businesses to secure efficient and reliable software for two tax seasons at an unbeatable price.

FAQs for Better Understanding



What if the filing deadline is missed? Late filings may result in penalties ranging from $50 to $290 per form, depending on the delay duration.

Can 940 and 941 forms be e-filed? Yes! ezPaycheck supports e-filing for these forms to ensure compliance. For more details on how ezPaycheck simplifies tax filing, visit Halfpricesoft's efile 941 page . What information is needed to file W-2s and 1099s? Accurate details for employees and contractors, including names, addresses, and SSNs or TINs, are essential.

Additional Solutions for Businesses

Halfpricesoft offers a full suite of tools to streamline business operations:



ez1099 : Simplifies the preparation and e-filing of 1099 forms.

ezAccounting : All-in-one accounting and payroll software for small businesses. ezCheckPrinting : Facilitates easy check printing for professional use.

This year, tax season does not need to bring stress. With ezW2 and ezPaycheck, Halfpricesoft provides the tools to help businesses succeed, one form at a time.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft

