Iran’s Isfahan province exports reach USD944.783 million in 9 months

(MENAFN) In the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 to December 21, 2024), Isfahan province exported 1.398 million tons of non-oil commodities valued at USD944.783 million, according to a provincial official. Rasoul Kouhestani-Pajouh, the director-general of the province’s Customs Department, reported a 14 percent decrease in export value and a 20 percent drop in weight compared to the same period last year. Key exports included petrochemical products, iron and steel, dairy products, machine-woven carpets, and copper, with major export destinations being Pakistan, Iraq, Afghanistan, the UAE, and Turkey.



On a broader scale, Iran's non-oil exports saw a significant increase in the first nine months of the Iranian calendar year, rising by 18 percent to USD43.14 billion. According to Foroud Asgari, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), while the country’s imports, including gold bullion, amounted to USD50.89 billion, the total weight of imports decreased by 3.16 percent, totaling 27.94 million tons.



The total volume of non-oil exports reached 116.35 million tons, marking a 13.77 percent year-on-year increase. Additionally, the average customs value per ton of exported goods rose by 3.74 percent, reaching USD371. Petrochemicals dominated the export sector, with 50.7 million tons valued at USD19.7 billion, representing a 33.25 percent increase in volume and a 32 percent rise in value compared to the previous year.



China remained Iran's top export partner, purchasing USD11 billion worth of goods, followed by Iraq at USD9.4 billion, the UAE at USD5.3 billion, Turkey at USD5.2 billion, and Afghanistan and Pakistan each at USD1.7 billion. India also purchased USD1.4 billion in exports. Together, these seven countries accounted for 82.4 percent of Iran's export volume and 82.85 percent of its export value.

