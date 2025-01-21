Hydroponics Market Global Report 2024-2033: Creation Of Effective Growing Techniques For Indoor And Outdoor Environments Boosts Growth

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydroponics Market Global Report by Type, Crops, Equipment, Countries and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Hydroponics Market is expected to reach US$ 32.10 billion in 2033 from US$ 10.59 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 13.11% from 2025 to 2033

The hydroponics market is growing globally, with North America and Europe leading due to advanced technology adoption and sustainability focus. The Asia-Pacific region is emerging rapidly, driven by urbanization and food security concerns. Other regions, including Latin America and the Middle East, are also experiencing gradual market expansion



One innovative agricultural technique that is transforming the way we produce plants is hydroponics. It entails growing crops without soil by supplying vital nutrients to plant roots directly through a nutrient-rich water solution. There are many benefits to this creative strategy. Compared to conventional soil-based farming, it significantly reduces water usage, maximizing resource efficiency. Hydroponics also makes it possible to precisely regulate environmental elements like light, humidity, and temperature, which maximizes plant development and reduces the need for pesticides and herbicides.

The adaptability of this technique allows for year-round output, removing the limitations of seasonal farming, and allows cultivation in a variety of environments, from arid deserts to urban roofs. Additionally, it increases crop yields and reduces soil-borne infections, offering a viable remedy for the problems associated with global food security. Hydroponics is at the vanguard of sustainable agriculture, providing a promising route toward more effective, robust, and ecologically friendly food production systems as our globe deals with growing population demands and environmental issues.

The rising need for food is the main factor propelling the global market. By greatly boosting agricultural yields, hydroponics provides a solution to this problem by enabling year-round crop production in regulated conditions. Additionally, the growing demand for organic, pesticide-free vegetables and increased awareness of food safety are driving the use of hydroponic systems, which naturally reduce the need for chemical inputs. Furthermore, market expansion is significantly impacted by climate change and the loss of arable land. Hydroponics is a robust substitute for conventional agricultural practices since it may lessen the effects of unfavorable weather, use less water, and allow for development in areas that are not suitable for agriculture.

Furthermore, the need for localized food production is being driven by urbanization trends, which makes hydroponics the perfect option for rooftop and vertical farming in urban environments. This will lessen the environmental effect and food miles. Rapid technical advancements, including as automation and sophisticated fertilizer delivery systems, also improve the scalability and efficiency of hydroponic operations, drawing in investors and commercial farmers. Market expansion is further supported by incentives and regulatory support for sustainable agricultural methods.

Growth Drivers for the Hydroponics Market

Reducing the extent of arable land

The market is expanding as a result of the declining amount of arable land available. The amount of land available for conventional soil-based agriculture has been drastically reduced worldwide due to urbanization, environmental degradation, and conflicting land-use demands. Finding creative farming techniques that make effective use of restricted space is becoming more and more important as this trend continues, and hydroponics shows up as a potential answer.

Creation of effective hydroponic growing techniques for both indoor and outdoor environments

It is anticipated that the market would have several potential when effective indoor and outdoor hydroponic farming techniques are developed. The potential of hydroponics has been unlocked by these cutting-edge growth methods, making it a desirable and practical option for a wide spectrum of growers, from urban hobbyists to extensive commercial operations. The cultivation of crops has been transformed by effective indoor hydroponic systems. To produce the ideal atmosphere for plant growth, sophisticated setups use technology like LED grow lights, automatic nutrient supply, and precise environmental control.

Growing scarcity of food

The market is being stimulated by the growing global food scarcity situation. Traditional soil-based agriculture is finding it increasingly difficult to supply the growing demand for food as the world's population rises. Extreme weather events brought on by climate change, urbanization's reduction of arable land, and water scarcity all make this problem worse. The expanding food shortfall can be addressed with hydroponics. Even in regions with unfavorable weather or a shortage of arable land, hydroponics can produce substantially greater yields than conventional farming by growing crops without soil in regulated indoor settings. As a result, it is rapidly expanding its market and gaining traction globally.

Challenges in the Hydroponics Market

Water and Nutrient Management

In hydroponics, managing water and nutrients is a major difficulty. Despite using less water than conventional farming, hydroponic systems necessitate exact control over water chemistry, pH levels, and fertilizer solutions. Plant health and yield may be impacted by imbalances that result in toxicity or nutrient deficits.

Energy Consumption

One of the biggest issues facing the hydroponics industry is energy usage, especially for indoor or vertical farming systems. These systems need constant energy for nutrition circulation, climate management, and illumination. Artificial grow lights, which are essential for indoor photosynthesis, use a lot of electricity, particularly when they are on 16-18 hours a day.

The liquid system market is expected to experience steady growth throughout the forecast period.

Based on the forecast, the hydroponics agriculture industry is anticipated to experience a surge in the liquid system sector growth rate. This surge can be attributed to the increasing preference among growers for closed-system cultivation. Among the various types of liquid systems, the Deepwater and Nutrient Film Technique (NFT) is mainly used to cultivate leafy lettuce.

Unlike conventional strategies, using soil or other stable media, the liquid system immerses the plant roots directly within the nutrient-rich solution, simplifying the cultivation system. This technique also facilitates growers to optimize resource utilization and reduce water consumption, making it an environmentally sustainable opportunity. The growing adoption of liquid systems is predicted to revolutionize the hydroponics agriculture industry and contribute notably to the arena's ordinary increase.

Moreover, the liquid system boosts up by imparting nutrients immediately to the plant roots, resulting in maximum yields. Although soilless farming methods reduce the hazard of soil-borne diseases, the recirculation of nutrient solutions in closed systems increases the capacity to spread pathogens.

The tomato crop is projected to hold the largest share in the global hydroponics industry.

Tomatoes are the most popular hydroponic crops grown across the globe due to their rapidly increasing nature and lower water intake than conventionally farmed tomatoes. Hydroponic tomato cultivation is widely practiced indoors using rock wool, perlite, or coconut coir materials. The hydroponic approach of developing plants without soil and using nutrient-rich water solutions is gaining recognition. This technique is expected to grow significantly in Europe and Asia Pacific by 2030. The main factors are that there may be a growing demand for locally grown sparkling produce year-round and a need to preserve water and land.

The HVAC system segment is expected to dominate the global hydroponics system market.

The HVAC appliance segment is poised to dominate the global hydroponics device market, representing a considerable share. This projection is pushed by the crucial role of ventilation, air conditioning, and heating structures in keeping hydroponic plants in the most suitable growing conditions. As the demand for specific environmental control in hydroponic setup rises, HVAC plays a pivotal role in regulating temperature, humidity, and ventilation. This predicted dominance underscores the critical contribution of HVAC solutions to hydroponic cultivation techniques' global performance and productivity.

