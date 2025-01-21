Orban views Trump’s inauguration as chance to shift EU away from ‘pseudo-capitalist’ bureaucracy

(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban has expressed his belief that the inauguration of US President Donald presents an opportunity to replace what he describes as the "pseudo-capitalist, power-hungry bureaucrats" in Brussels. Orban contended that the European Union (EU) needs leaders who are sensible enough to acknowledge the transition to a new world order.



Speaking in Budapest on the day before Trump's inauguration in Washington, DC, Orban remarked that soon "the sun will shine differently over Brussels," signaling his criticism of the EU's current direction. He referred to the EU as being "under occupation by a left-wing, transatlantic oligarchy," lamenting what he views as the dominance of liberal and progressive forces within the EU.



Orban dismissed criticisms of his government’s stance on democracy and rule of law, framing them as attacks coordinated by a "liberal united front" financed by Hungarian-born billionaire George Soros. Orban has long accused Soros of attempting to influence European politics, particularly with regard to immigration and human rights issues.



