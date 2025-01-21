Adriana Gallardo's Vision Board Event Brings Inspiration And Excitement To The Community

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Adriana Gallardo addresses attendees at the 2025 Vision Board event.

Attendees enjoyed photo opportunities throughout the event.

Adriana Gallardo's Vision Board event inspired attendees with hands-on stations, personal goal-setting advice, and tools to achieve dreams in 2025.

- Adriana GallardoSANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Adriana Gallardo's Vision Board event, held on January 16th at Hotel Zessa Santa Ana, was an unforgettable experience filled with inspiration, creativity, and camaraderie. As part of her ongoing commitment to empowering her community, Gallardo and her team put the event together so that attendees could have the opportunity to come together and map out their goals for the year in a dynamic and supportive environment.The event featured various stations tailored to help participants unlock their dreams and aspirations for the coming year. Each attendee received a personal box of supplies to use during the event. Guests enjoyed crafting their vision boards with a guided session on setting goals led by Gallardo herself, and photo opportunities to capture their excitement and help make their goals more tangible. Attendees who were keen to get married dressed up in veils and bouquets, those who yearned to travel modeled in front of various international backdrops, and all posed with oversized numbers to represent the year, 2025.“I always encourage people to dream big,” Gallardo shared about the event,“and this event was about giving people the tools to make those dreams a reality.”Gallardo spoke at length during the event about the key steps to making a vision board work for those present. She spoke about the importance of getting rid of mental blocks, setting clear and specific goals, and creating a plan of action that went beyond collaging pretty pictures and phrases."Hay un momento en la vida cuando tienes tanto miedo y estás a punto de decir 'no' que, si aprietas y aguantas un poquito más, pasas." [There's a moment in life when you're so scared and you're on the brink of saying 'no' that, if you just hold on and bear it for just a little longer, you'll pass] Gallardo continued, taking on a more somber tone. "Te lo recomiendo que lo hagas. La próxima vez que sientes esas ganas de 'ya valí madre' te acuerdas de mí." [I recommend you try it. The next time you feel that urge, that feeling of 'I'm done for', remember me.]As laughter and meaningful conversations filled the room, attendees left energized, holding onto their unique vision boards with a newfound motivation for the year ahead.For updates on future events, visit AdrianaGallardo.

