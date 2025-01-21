KRAFTON India Esports Launches 'Rising Star' Program To Empower Aspiring Esports Athletes

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 21st January 2025 - KRAFTON India Esports today announced the launch of its 'Rising Star' Program, a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at identifying and nurturing emerging esports talent across India. Applications for this transformative program are now live, offering aspiring Esports stars an opportunity to level up their skills and become the next big name in the industry. This program underscores KRAFTON's commitment to empowering India's Esports ecosystem and fostering grassroots talent.



The Rising Star Program is designed to provide participants with a holistic development experience. On the one hand, it offers participants a one-of-a-kind opportunity to enhance their gaming and content creation skills, mentored by some of the best minds in the industry. On the other hand, the program places equal emphasis on mental well-being and balanced lifestyles, providing participants a strong foundation for long-term success in competitive Esports.



KRAFTON's initiative is particularly focused on nurturing rising stars and underdogs, creating a pathway for new talent to shine in India's dynamic Esports space.



Karan Pathak, Associate Director of Esports at KRAFTON India said "The Rising Star Program is a reflection of KRAFTON India's vision to cultivate a thriving esports ecosystem in the country. Our mission goes beyond identifying talent; we aim to nurture a community of passionate players capable of elevating India's esports landscape to global standards. Through grassroots development and unparalleled opportunities, this program aspires to strengthen the foundation of competitive gaming while inspiring a new generation of players and content creators. The Rising Star Program marks a significant step towards shaping a sustainable and vibrant future for India's esports ecosystem."



Eligibility Criteria To participate in the Rising Star Program, applicants must meet the following requirements:



Follower/Subscriber Count: Have at least 1,000 followers or subscribers on platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, or any other streaming platform.



Content Consistency: Regularly create and share content related to BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), with at least 20% of recent content focused on the game.

Age Requirement: Must be at least 16 years old.

Code of Conduct Compliance: Adhere to the Rising Star Program's Code of Conduct, which promotes respectful and appropriate content creation.



Official Events Participation: Must have participated in at least two official BGMI events.



Application Process: Eligible candidates can apply by filling out the application form available on the official KRAFTON India Esports website: Players will need to provide details such as their personal information (name, age, city, and past tournament participation), game details (in-game name and game ID), and social media handles (YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and others).



With the Rising Star Program, KRAFTON India reaffirms its dedication to nurturing talent and building a sustainable Esports ecosystem, paving the way for India's next generation of gaming stars to shine.





About KRAFTON, Inc.



Headquartered in South Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is dedicated to discovering and publishing captivating games that offer fun and unique experiences. Established in 2007, KRAFTON is home to globally renowned developers that include PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, VECTOR NORTH, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks and inZOI Studio. Each studio strives to continuously take on new challenges and leverage innovative technologies. Their goal is to win over more fans by broadening KRAFTON's platforms and services. With a passionate and driven team across the globe, KRAFTON is a tech-forward company that possesses world-class capabilities and is set on expanding its business horizons to encompass multimedia entertainment and deep learning.





About KRAFTON India



In India, KRAFTON is responsible for premier mobile games, including BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 200 million downloads, Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, and CookieRun India, among others. Committed to enhancing the start-up ecosystem in India, KRAFTON has invested over $170 million in several Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, Esports, and technology, since 2021. KRAFTON actively supports India's game development ecosystem through its KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI) while strengthening the Esports ecosystem with flagship events like the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES (BGIS) and BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES (BMPS).

